Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

The Indians’ starting rotation, which has been a problem area all season, continues to be one. Tuesday night there was a changing of the guard within the rotation, but the results were distressingly familiar to the Indians.

Right-hander Josh Tomlin was recalled from Triple-A Columbus, and started the game Tuesday night vs. Cincinnati. Tomlin didn’t stick around very long -- only 4 1/3 innings. He gave up five runs, four earned, and saw his record fall to 5-8 in a 9-2 loss to the Reds.

Tomlin was recalled from Columbus to replace right-hander Zach McAllister in that spot in the rotation. McAllister was demoted to Columbus on Aug. 5. Neither pitcher has been effective in that spot in the rotation, and manager Terry Francona is running out of options, if not patience, with that trouble spot in the rotation.

Prior to being optioned to Columbus, McAllister, in his last 10 starts with the Indians, was 0-6 with a 7.89 ERA. That led to the switch to Tomlin, and following his loss Tuesday night, Tomlin, in his last five starts in the rotation, is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA.

Francona sounds like a manager who is going to continue to examine all of his options. “We’ve got some days off coming up, so we have the ability to look at it and do what’s in our best interest,” he said. “We have a lot of things to think about in the next 10 days.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 4-4, 4.45 ERA) at Reds (RHP Matt Latos, 3-3, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Bourn began a minor league rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on Tuesday. Bourn has been on the disabled list since July 6 with a left hamstring strain. Manager Terry Francona said Bourn will play two games, take one game off, play two more games, take one off, and then two more, increasing his innings played in each set of the games.

--OF Tyler Holt was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday’s game. Holt was optioned so the Indians could recall RHP Josh Tomlin from Columbus. Tomlin started Tuesday night’s game and is replacing RHP Zach McAllister in the rotation. McAllister was optioned to Columbus on Aug. 4.

--OF Nyjer Morgan has been activated off the 60-day disabled list and released. Morgan had been on the disabled list since May 15 with a right knee sprain. He had been rehabbing since then, but was not expected to play again this season. In 41 at-bats for the Indians, Morgan hit .341 with one home run, six RBIs and three stolen bases.

--C Yan Gomes extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI double in the seventh inning Tuesday night. Gomes has now hit in 14 of his last 15 games overall, with two home runs and 10 RBIs in those 11 games. Gomes’ 49 RBIs are the most of any American League catcher, and his 15 home runs are second among AL catchers behind Seattle’s Mike Zunino’s 17.

--DH Nick Swisher Tuesday missed his second consecutive game with a strained right wrist. Manager Terry Francona said there’s a chance Swisher could be in the starting lineup Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I tried to throw a pitch down and away but it stayed in the middle of the plate. That home run changed the momentum of the game. That’s on me. That can’t happen.” -- RHP Josh Tomlin, after giving up a home run to 3B Ramon Santiago, the Reds’ No. 9 hitter, giving Cincinnati a 4-1 lead Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Nick Swisher (strained right wrist) was removed from the game Aug. 3, and he did not play Aug. 4 and Aug. 5. Manager Terry Francona said there’s a chance Swisher could return to the lineup on Aug. 6.

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn joined the Indians in the Twin Cities on July 22 so he could begin working out with trainers. He began a minor league rehab at Double-A Akron on Aug. 5.

--C Yan Gomes (stiff neck) wasn’t in the starting lineup on Aug. 3. He wasn’t supposed to play, but he was pressed into service in the ninth inning.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Danny Salazar

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson

OF Tyler Holt