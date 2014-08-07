Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The day after an errant pitch from the bullpen sailed onto the playing field, Cleveland manager Terry Francona called it an “unlucky” break for the Indians and said no rule changes were necessary to prevent a future occurrence.

With Tribe trailing 6-1 in the seventh inning on Tuesday at Progressive Field, catcher Yan Gomes doubled to right. A wild pitch from Reds reliever Jumbo Diaz rolled toward the infield just as shortstop Zack Cozart caught the relay throw. Unsure which ball was live and in play, David Murphy strayed off third base and Cozart threw him out.

“I went back and looked at it,” said Francona. “The problem with trying to remedy that play is, I’ve never seen it before. That was such a fluky play. The chances of a ball coming out just like that ... you just have to swallow it and say we got unlucky.”

If Cozart had asked umpire Will Little for time, the play would’ve been over. But the Cincinnati shortstop didn’t after seeing Murphy a few feet off the third-base bag.

Had Murphy remained on third, the Indians would have had runners on second and third with one out, trailing by four.

“It’s our responsibility to alert the runners,” Francona said.

Johnny Cueto retired the next two batters to end the inning en route to a complete-game 9-2 victory.

Francona credited the umpires for handling the situation as best they could.

“(Third base umpire) Jerry Davis said ‘I know that’s a hard one to take’,” said Francona. “I said ‘Can I stay out here and vent anyway?', he said ‘Yeah’. We got caught in an unlucky situation. Nobody screwed us. Take your medicine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-57

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (LHP T.J. House, 1-2, 4.09 ERA) at Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 8-5, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Tomlin is moving to the bullpen to work on locating his fastball. Tomlin allowed five earned runs and suffered his eighth loss in Tuesday’s 9-2 loss to Cincinnati. “He’s having a tough time getting the fastball where he wants to, and he’s paying the price,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. Tomlin is 5-8 with a 4.75 ERA with a team-leading 17 home runs allowed in 91 innings. He’s made 15 starts.

--OF Nick Swisher played left field for the first time since 2009 on Wednesday. “He’s been taking fly balls over there,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. Swisher had made 110 career appearances in left field.

--RHP Danny Salazar was optioned to Triple-A Columbus after allowing five earned runs and two home runs in an 8-3 loss at Cincinnati. Salazar fooled several Reds batters with his off-speed pitches Wednesday, but there were two he didn’t fool. Shortstop Zack Cozart hit a three-run homer and second baseman Kristopher Negron added a two-run shot, the third homer this season for each.

--C Yan Gomes hit his 16th home run on Wednesday night, his second homer in three games against Cincinnati. His hitting streak reached 12 games, in which he’s hit .356 with three multi-hit games.

--RHP C.C. Lee was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday night. It’s Lee’s third stint with the Tribe. He has made 15 appearances for Cleveland with a 4.26 ERA with 13 strikeouts and four walks in 12 2/3 innings. Lee will help shore up the Indians’ overworked bullpen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Overall, he was better than his line score. He made two costly mistakes to the bottom of the order.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona on RHP Danny Salazar, who allowed five earned runs and two home runs in an 8-3 loss at Cincinnati on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn joined the Indians on July 22 so he could begin working out with trainers. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 5.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

