Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Carlos Carrasco will start Sunday’s series finale at Yankee Stadium, Indians manager Terry Francona said Thursday.

It will be Carrasco’s fifth start this season. He’s made 30 appearances, going 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA with 62 strikeouts and 18 walks over 65 innings.

Carrasco, who began the season in the starting rotation but was relegated to relief work after a 6.95 ERA in four starts, will throw a side session on Friday. He won’t have a set pitch limit on Sunday during his 45th career start.

“We kind of told him to go at it and we’ll take him out if he looks tired,” said Francona. “We just told him to go pitch on Sunday.”

Right hander Danny Salazar, who allowed five earned runs in Wednesday’s loss, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday to get rest and C.C. Lee was recalled. With an off-day Monday, the Tribe will have a fresh bullpen to support Carrasco’s outing.

The starting rotation continues to be a fluid situation for the Tribe, who might tweak the rotation again with three off-days upcoming in an eight-day stretch.

“We’re trying to balance a number of things. One of them is winning,” Francona said. “We have a starting staff that is fairly inexperienced. Shouldering a load of a full season when you’re that young and inexperienced, if we can help that along the way, we will. We still want to win.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-58

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 4-6, 4.20 ERA) at Yankees (TBD)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco will start Sunday’s series finale at Yankee Stadium. It will be his fifth start this season. Indians manager Terry Francona said Carrasco, who will throw a side session on Friday, will not be on a pitch count on Sunday.

--LHP T.J. House allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts in Thursday night’s 4-0 loss at Cincinnati. “That gives you a chance on a normal night,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I thought his stuff was a little flatter than it has been.”

--RHP Danny Salazar, who allowed five earned runs in Wednesday’s loss, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday to get rest and C.C. Lee was recalled. Salazar has a 4-5 record and 4.88 ERA in 12 starts for the Indians.

--RHP CC Lee was recalled when RHP Danny Salazar was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. He has a 4.26 ERA in 15 games with the Indians, and he had a 3.30 mark with Columbus.

--RHP Shaun Marcum was reinstated from the disabled list on Thursday at Triple-A Columbus. Marcum, whose endurance is up to 2-3 innings at this point, will work out of the bullpen initially before being groomed as a starter.

--RHP Vinnie Pestano was traded to the Angels in exchange for RHP Michael Clevinger. Pestano, a 20th-round draft choice by the Indians in 2006, was 2-4 with a 1.78 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings at Triple-A Columbus.

--RHP Michael Clevinger was acquired from the Angels in exchange for RHP Vinnie Pestano on Thursday. Clevinger is 4-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings at two stops in Class A this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That gives you a chance on a normal night. I thought his stuff was a little flatter than it has been.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, of LHP T.J. House, who allowed four runs (three earned) and eight hits in six innings Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn joined the Indians on July 22 so he could begin working out with trainers. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 5.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson