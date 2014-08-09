Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall’s batting average of .296 is respectable enough to make him 14th in the American League.

Before going hitless in eight at-bats in his previous two games, Chisenhall was over .300 for the entire season. After opening the second half 4-for-6 to raise his average to .336, Chisenhall has gone into a 9-for-67 slump and that includes his current stretch of 13 hitless at-bats.

Chisenhall had Friday night off since manager Terry Francona thought he had been dragging a little and might have looked a little tired.

Chisenhall has 335 at-bats so far and that is 46 more than his previous career high of 289 last year when he was a .225 hitter in 94 games.

The night off for Chisenhall meant Mike Aviles made his 16th start at third base and, while there were no adventures at third, it was another tough night for the league’s worst defense.

Shortstop Jose Ramirez was charged with his second error while second baseman Jason Kipnis committed his sixth. That gave the Indians 91 through 116 games, which is the league’s worst total.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-59

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 12-6, 2.55 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 4-0-2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber will be pitching on four days rest Saturday afternoon when he faces the Yankees Saturday afternoon. Kluber allowed a run and six hits in 7 1/3 innings Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds. Over his last six outings since June 6, Kluber has a 1.43 earned-run average and has 69 strikeouts in 69 innings and just nine walks. During that stretch, Kluber has had a scoreless inning streak of 25 innings without allowing an earned run and a perfect game into the seventh inning July 24 at Kansas City. Saturday is Kluber’s third start against the Yankees and he is 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in his previous games against them.

--RHP Trevor Bauer had one of his worst starts of the season, allowing five runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings. It was his shortest start of the season and marked the third time he has not gotten past the fifth and second start that he did not reach 80 pitches. In his last two starts, Bauer has allowed 10 runs and 14 hits in 7 2/3 innings as his earned-run average has increased from 3.93 to 4.52.

--CF Michael Bourn appeared in his third rehab game for Double-A Akron and played seven innings. It marked the first time he appeared in consecutive games and he was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts while making two catches.

--RF Nick Swisher made his second return to Yankee Stadium after leaving the Yankees as a free agent following the 2012 season. He ended a stretch of 12 hitless at-bats with an RBI single in the sixth.

--1B Carlos Santana had his fifth game with at least three hits by getting two singles and a double. He also had his sixth game of at least three RBIs as he ended an 0-for-12 skid.

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall was given one of those rest days that managers sometimes give to slumping hitters. Though his .296 average is good for 14th in the American League, he is hitless in his last 13 at-bats and has nine hits in his last 67 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That is a hard way to play. You lose all ability to match up and you know that you are probably going to have to leave somebody in longer than you would like to, but not playing is not an option you have to keep playing that is just the way you are supposed to do it, but it is a tough hole to dig out of.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, after the Yankees jumped out to a 9-2 lead Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn joined the Indians on July 22 so he could begin working out with trainers. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 5 and played consecutive games Aug. 7-8.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson