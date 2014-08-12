Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Zach Walters was texting on his phone when Nick Swisher interrupted him by saying “Bro, they want to talk to you.”

Walters replied by saying, “I didn’t do anything”.

That part by Walters is true, at least not at plate but he did make his major league debut 10 days after the Indians acquired him from the Washington Nationals for shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera.

Walters’ debut came Sunday because the Indians placed Swisher (right knee) and left fielder David Murphy (right side) on the 15-day disabled list before Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Yankees.

“It’s nice to be able to play,” Walters said. “Guys have been great and I guess I can stick around a little bit longer because we won.”

Walters was batting .387 with two home runs and eight RBIs for Triple-A Columbus since the trade and .310 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs in 67 games in the minors this season.

He started in left field and made two catches without difficulty. He also struck out and had two deep flyouts to center field before drawing his first major league walk.

“You can look at it a couple ways,” Indians manager Terry Francona said before the game. “One, you can feel sorry for yourself that guys got hurt. Or you can look at younger guys, different guys, have a chance to shine. I think that’s how we view it. This doesn’t mean you can’t win. We just might have to do it in a little different way.”

Walters reached New York Saturday and one of the first things he did was find a store with a Derek Jeter jersey. Once he found one, he brought it to Yankee Stadium and had Jeter sign it, where it was hanging in his locker as Walters gave his first postgame interview as a major leaguer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-59

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Josh Collmenter, 8-6, 4.09 ERA) at Indians (LHP T.J. House 1-3, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP T.J. House will make his 12th career start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks and will be pitching on four days’ rest. House has allowed three or fewer runs in seven straight starts and in eight of 11. House also has allowed two or fewer runs in five starts.

--LF David Murphy landed on the 15-day disabled list with right side discomfort and will have an MRI Monday on the off-day. Murphy left Saturday’s game with the injury and the team did not want it to turn into an oblique injury.

--RF Nick Swisher landed on the disabled list with a right knee injury that forced him from Saturday’s game. Manager Terry Francona said the knee issue is not allowing him to be productive since Swisher is hitting .208, including .168 in 101 at-bats from the right side of the plate.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco rejoined the rotation Sunday and pitched five scoreless innings. In a 77-pitch outing, he allowed two hits while winning for the first time as a starting pitcher since June 29, 2011. Since then, he had been 0-12 with an 8.09 ERA in 17 starts.

--SS Jose Ramirez was moved up to the second spot in the lineup following his career-high three-hit game. Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a pair of sacrifice bunts but could have beaten both out for infield singles.

--INF/OF Zach Walters was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and made his major league debut. Though he has most of his experience in the infield, Walters started in left field and made two catches while going 0-for-3 with a walk. Before the game, manager Terry Francona said the reports he had from scouts was that he has power and that there’s a lot to like.

--OF Tyler Holt was called up from Triple-A Columbus along with INF/OF Zach Walters to assume the vacated spots on the roster when Nick Swisher and David Murphy both exited Saturday’s 3-0 victory over New York with their respective health issues.

--CF Michael Bourn was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 11. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 6 with a strained left hamstring.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In the bullpen, you don’t have to think too much and when you’re starting, you have four days to think (about) who you’re going to face and everything. For today, I just wanted to do my job that I did out of the bullpen.” -- RHP Carlos Carrasco.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn joined the Indians on July 22 so he could begin working out with trainers. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 5. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 11.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He will have an MRI exam Aug. 11.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Zach Walters

CF Michael Brantley

RF Ryan Raburn

OF Chris Dickerson

OF Tyler Holt