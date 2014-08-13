Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Zach Walters was texting on his phone when Nick Swisher interrupted him by saying “Bro, they want to talk to you.”

Walters replied by saying, “I didn’t do anything”.

That part by Walters is true, at least not at plate but he did make his major league debut 10 days after the Indians acquired him from the Washington Nationals for shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera.

Walters’ debut came Sunday because the Indians placed Swisher (right knee) and left fielder David Murphy (right side) on the 15-day disabled list before Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Yankees.

“It’s nice to be able to play,” Walters said. “Guys have been great and I guess I can stick around a little bit longer because we won.”

Walters was batting .387 with two home runs and eight RBIs for Triple-A Columbus since the trade and .310 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs in 67 games in the minors this season.

He started in left field and made two catches without difficulty. He also struck out and had two deep flyouts to center field before drawing his first major league walk.

“You can look at it a couple ways,” Indians manager Terry Francona said before the game. “One, you can feel sorry for yourself that guys got hurt. Or you can look at younger guys, different guys, have a chance to shine. I think that’s how we view it. This doesn’t mean you can’t win. We just might have to do it in a little different way.”

Walters reached New York Saturday and one of the first things he did was find a store with a Derek Jeter jersey. Once he found one, he brought it to Yankee Stadium and had Jeter sign it, where it was hanging in his locker as Walters gave his first postgame interview as a major leaguer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-59

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Diamondbacks (LHP Andrew Chafin, major league debut, and LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-3, 4.05 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 4-7, 4.52 ERA, and RHP Josh Tomlin, 5-8, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF David Murphy is expected to miss four to five weeks after an MRI on Monday revealed a right oblique strain. Murphy took himself out of the game Saturday in New York in the fifth inning when he felt pain in his side. “When Murph takes himself out of a game you know it’s bothering him,” said Manager Terry Francona.

--DH Nick Swisher, who was examined at the Cleveland Clinic on Monday, is seeking a second opinion on the cause of some soreness in his right knee. Swisher was placed on the disabled list on Sunday. “We’re going to let the process play out, and when we have information on it we’ll give it to you guys,” manager Terry Francona told reporters.

--OF Michael Bourn, who has been on the disabled list since July 6 with a strained hamstring, is getting close to being activated. “He’s doing really well. It wouldn’t surprise me if he plays with us this weekend,” manager Terry Francona said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whoever is in the lineup that night, we expect them to help us win. That’s the mentality. You don’t assess what’s missing. You look at what you have and do the best you can to win.” -- Manager Terry Francona, on having a makeshift lineup because of numerous injuries that have piled up on the Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn joined the Indians on July 22 so he could begin working out with trainers. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 11 and could be activated before Aug. 15.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He had an MRI exam Aug. 11 and will be sidelined up to five weeks.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Zach Walters

CF Michael Brantley

RF Ryan Raburn

OF Chris Dickerson

OF Tyler Holt