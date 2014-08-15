Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Indians got good enough pitching to sweep a doubleheader Wednesday, but they didn’t get good enough hitting and they had to settle for a split.

After winning the first game against Arizona 3-2, the Indians lost the second game 1-0 in 12 innings.

The Indians’ starting pitching was outstanding in both games. Making that even more encouraging for the Indians is the fact that ace Corey Kluber didn’t start either game.

In the first game, right-hander Trevor Bauer had his best outing of the season. In the second game, right-hander Josh Tomlin was almost as good.

The Indians’ biggest weakness has been their starting pitching, and the work by the two starters Wednesday provided a shot in the arm for the team, even if the Indians had to settle for a split.

In the first game, Bauer pitched a career-high eight innings, striking out nine and allowing just two runs on four hits, holding Arizona hitless and scoreless through the first five innings. He didn’t get the win, but pitched well enough to.

“That was definitely one of my better ones,” he said. “It’s up there with one of my best outings.”

In the second game, Tomlin, who had recently lost his spot in the rotation and moved to the bullpen, was a strike-throwing machine. In 5 1/3 scoreless innings, he allowed three hits, with four strikeouts and no walks. He threw 50 pitches, 39 for strikes.

“I was able to command the ball to both sides of the plate, and our defense was awesome,” Tomlin said. “We pulled one off in the first game, but just came up a little short in the second game.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 12-4, 3.90 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 13-6, 2.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nick Swisher will fly to Los Angeles to get a second opinion Tuesday on his sore right knee from Dodgers Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Swisher was placed on the disabled list on Sunday.

--OF Michael Bourn will be activated off the disabled list on Friday and will be in the lineup vs. Baltimore, according to manager Terry Francona. Bourn has been on the disabled list since July 6 with a strained left hamstring. Francona said Bourn will play Friday and Saturday but will sit out Sunday as he eases back into the lineup.

--RHP Corey Kluber, who will start Friday vs. Baltimore, is 3-0 with a 0.29 ERA in his last four starts. In those four starts Kluber has allowed one earned run and 15 hits in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts and 3 walks.

--RF Ryan Raburn made perhaps the Indians’ best catch of the season in the sixth inning of the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. In a scoreless tie, a runner at first and one out, RF David Peralta hit a long fly ball into the right-field corner. Raburn made a diving catch, skidding across the warning track on his stomach. “The way he closed on that ball, that was one of the greatest catches I’ve ever seen,” manager Terry Francona said.

--RHP John Axford was claimed off waivers by the Pirates. For this season, Axford has posted a 3.92 ERA, with 10 saves, 51 strikeouts and 30 walks in 43 2/3 innings (49 games).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was able to command the ball to both sides of the plate, and our defense was awesome. We pulled one off in the first game, but just came up a little short in the second game.” -- RHP Josh Tomlin, who pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings in a 12-inning loss to Arizona on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn joined the Indians on July 22 so he could begin working out with trainers. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 5. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 11, and he will be activated Aug. 15.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He will fly to Los Angeles to get a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Aug. 17.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He had an MRI exam Aug. 11 and will be sidelined up to five weeks.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Zach Walters

CF Michael Brantley

RF Ryan Raburn

OF Chris Dickerson

OF Tyler Holt