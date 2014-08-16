Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians managed to squeeze out a 2-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, but their offense continues to be a source of concern. Although the Indians went into Friday’s game ranked fifth in the American League and sixth in the majors in runs scored, you’d never know it by their recent games.

They have scored just two runs in their last 23 innings. In their last 24 innings they have scored three runs. All three of those runs have come on home runs, two of them by infielder Zach Walters, who at the start of the season not only wasn’t in the big leagues, he wasn’t even in the Cleveland organization.

Walters was acquired on July 31 in a trade with Washington that saw the Indians send shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera to the Nationals. Walters hit a ninth inning walk-off home run to win the first game of a doubleheader against Arizona on Wednesday. Friday he hit a solo home run in the fifth inning that was the Indians’ only run of the game until infielder Mike Aviles hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Indians a 2-1 win.

The Indians have won four of their last five games despite scoring a total of just 12 runs in those five games. They have scored just five runs in their last three games, and have won two of them. In the first five innings of their last three games the Indians have scored one run and hit .154 as a team.

“Runs are obviously at a premium for us right now,” said Indians manager Terry Francona after Friday’s win. “When runs are hard to come by you’ve got to play good baseball, and tonight we did.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 4-8, 4.51 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 4-4, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Mike Aviles hit a walk-off home run leading off the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Indians a 2-1 win over Baltimore Friday night. Aviles has three walk-off hits in his career and two of them have come this year with the Indians, who have made such hits their specialty. The Indians lead the majors with seven walk-off homers this year.

--OF Michael Bourn was activated off the disabled list prior to Friday’s game. Bourn had been on the DL since July 6 with a strained left hamstring. He is expected to be in the starting lineup Saturday night. “I‘m happy he’s back and he’s thrilled. He worked really hard to get back,” said manager Terry Francona.

--RHP Corey Kluber gave up one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in 7 2/3 innings, but wasn’t involved in the decision in the Indians’ 2-1 win Friday night. “I think I did a good job of keeping them off balance with my off speed stuff and was able to work ahead,” said Kluber, who in his last five starts is 3-0 with a 0.46 ERA. In 39 innings he has given up 2 runs on 20 hits, with 45 strikeouts and 5 walks.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco will start Saturday’s game vs. the Orioles. In his last 22 appearances dating to May 21, which includes 21 relief appearances and one start, Carrasco is 4-1 with a 1.63 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That would have been a tough one to lose.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona after an extra-innings win over Baltimore on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn joined the Indians on July 22 so he could begin working out with trainers. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 5. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 11, and he will be activated Aug. 15.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He will fly to Los Angeles to get a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Aug. 17.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He had an MRI exam Aug. 11 and will be sidelined up to five weeks.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Zach Walters

CF Michael Bourn

RF Ryan Raburn

OF Chris Dickerson

OF Tyler Holt

OF Michael Brantley