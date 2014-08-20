Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Beyond all the old man jokes on social media and in the clubhouse, the Cleveland Indians have a deep respect for 38-year-old reliever Scott Atchison.

Respect doesn’t pay the bills, though. On Tuesday, the Indians made sure to show their gratitude with a new one-year contract for Atchison with a club option for 2016.

Atchison has been a valuable member of the Indians bullpen this season, going 6-0 with a 2.91 ERA in 54 games. The six victories are second among all American League relievers. His splits against both righties and lefties make him extremely useful for manager Terry Francona.

“It’s allowed us to really put guys where we think they can get people out,” Francona said. “And then we have guys that complement (each other), so if we have baserunners, we can go get them.”

Francona said having the veteran Atchison has been invaluable for the other members of the bullpen as well. Despite being 38, Atchison has appeared in only 258 major league games, but his experience in the minors as well as overseas allows him to be a sounding board for the younger pitchers.

“The guys look up to him. He’s just a really good influence, and he gets people out,” Francona said. “He’s been pitching for so long. He may not have the most time in the big leagues, but he’s been to Japan, he’s been up and down, he’s been through it all. He’s always had a really good attitude. I think our guys are smart enough to listen.”

Atchison takes the good-natured ribbing from teammates in stride, and he said he is not afraid to give it back from time to time. A passion for the game keeps him coming back, and it will have him back in a Cleveland uniform for at least the next year.

“My arm, my body, everything feels great right now. I‘m going to play until I can’t play or my family says no,” Atchison said. “You hope to play this long, and I’ve been lucky to and I’ve been fortunate.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (LHP T.J. House, 1-3, 4.13 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 5-8, 5.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--UT Ryan Raburn went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Monday, due to right wrist soreness. Raburn initially injured the wrist in spring training and dealt with soreness there much of the season. He aggravated the injury making a sliding catch in right field in an Aug. 13 game against Arizona. Raburn is hitting .191 with three homers and 21 RBIs this season.

--OF Tyler Holt was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take UT Ryan Raburn’s spot on the roster. He entered Tuesday’s game in the sixth inning as a pinch hitter and stroked a two-run double to center field for his first two RBIs in the big leagues. Holt is hitting .400 in 15 at-bats with the Indians this season.

--C Yan Gomes went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, his 17th of the season. It was his sixth three-hit game of the season. Thirteen of his 17 homers have come off right-handed pitchers, including Tuesday’s shot off Minnesota RHP Kyle Gibson.

--DH Zach Walters went 1-for-2 with a two-run single in the fourth inning. It was his first career multi-RBI game.

--2B Jason Kipnis, who went 1-for-4, has hit safely in six of his past seven games away from Progressive Field. Over that road span, he is batting .379 with three doubles, two RBIs and eight runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What’d they give him? A year, an option and an AARP card?” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, reacting to RHP Scott Atchison signing a new contract with Cleveland on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Ryan Raburn (right wrist soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Aug. 19, and the Indians will get the report Aug. 20.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He will be sidelined until at least mid-September.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Chris Dickerson

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt