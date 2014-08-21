Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday night hero Tyler Holt was nearly not.

Holt was in Columbus with the Indians’ Triple-A club and didn’t even find out he was headed back to the big leagues until 2:30 in the afternoon on Tuesday, when Clippers manager Chris Tremie told him to pack his bags and get to the airport.

“‘You’re going to the big leagues, meet them in Minnesota,'” Holt said Tremie told him.

So Holt boarded a plane in Columbus after 5 p.m. ET and landed in Minneapolis about 55 minutes before first pitch. When he got his bags and got to the cab, the driver didn’t know where Target Field was.

“He asked me if I knew one of the players or something,” Holt said with a laugh. “I said, ‘Yeah, just get me there.’ He got me here.”

Holt arrived at the park at 6:45 p.m. local time, about 25 minutes before first pitch. He got into uniform as quickly as he could, but Indians manager Terry Francona said he could tell Holt was a little uneasy.

“I think he was a little rattled. He hadn’t eaten anything,” Francona said. “We told him to get a bite to eat, and come on out.”

In the sixth inning, Holt said he was taking cuts in the batting cages near the clubhouse when someone beckoned up the tunnel for him to get ready.

“He slams through the doors and says, ‘You’re up,'” Holt said. “I didn’t really have any time to think or get ready so I just threw on some gloves. Luckily I didn’t have any time to think or I probably would have struck out or something.”

Holt came through, smacking a double into center field, a hit that scored two and turned a 5-4 deficit into a 6-5 lead and ended up being the game-winning hit. It was also the first two RBIs of his major league career.

Not bad for a guy playing in only his seventh career game in the bigs.

“Being ready and being into the game is not an issue for him. It’s one of the things we really like about him,” Francona said. “That was a huge hit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 13-6, 2.41 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 13-8, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/OF Nick Swisher will miss the remainder of the season after arthroscopic procedures on both knees Wednesday in California. The surgeries will require 8-10 weeks of rehabilitation. Swisher played in 97 games this season, hitting .208 with eight homers and 42 RBIs. He is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

--DH Zach Walters homered in the second inning Wednesday, his sixth of the season and third since joining the Indians on July 31 as the return piece from the Washington Nationals in exchange for Asdrubal Cabrera. Three of Walters’ last six hits have been home runs.

--LHP T.J. House tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings Wednesday, earning his first win since July 5 against Kansas City. It was the second time in three starts House has not allowed a run over five-plus innings of work. The three walks Wednesday tied a season high, however.

--3B Mike Aviles went 3-for-4 , collecting his first multi-hit game since Aug. 1. The two RBIs were his second and third over that same span. His home run in the ninth inning was his fifth of the season and second in his last four games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a way to get Lonnie (Chisenhall), especially with a noon game tomorrow, a night off, get Mikey (Aviles) in there. We want to use our bench. When we use our bench effectively, the right way, they help us win a lot.” -- Manager Terry Francona on why he had Aviles in the lineup Wednesday. Aviles went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a solo homer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Ryan Raburn (right wrist soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic procedures on both knees Aug. 20, requiring 8-10 weeks of rehabilitation and ending his season.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He will be sidelined until at least mid-September.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Chris Dickerson

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt