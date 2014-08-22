Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- It hasn’t been an easy season for Cleveland Indians left-hander T.J. House.

A rookie seeing his first action in the majors this season, House has been shuttled back and forth between Cleveland and the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Columbus. Even when he’s been with the big club, he’s been the guy that’s had his spot in the rotation skipped or pushed back. He’s even come out of the bullpen on one occasion this season.

But for the most part, House has been reliable in his first season with the Indians. On Tuesday, House tossed 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball in helping Cleveland to a 5-0 win over Minnesota, assuring the Indians would, at the very least, win the three-game series at Target Field.

“I think he’s been very mature about everything,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “But the way he’s handled things thrown at him ... he’s been very mature and I think it’s helped his pitching.”

On Tuesday, House credited catcher Roberto Perez for helping keep him on track. Having not faced live batters in 10 days, there was some rust -- especially early in the game. There were some advanced counts and hard hit balls over the first two innings, but House seemed to get better as the game wore on.

“It’s tough going 10 days without facing live hitters,” House said. “And being in the bullpen, and delaying my bullpen session a little bit, but I hung with it, and Roberto (Perez) helped me out a ton. I can never stress enough how important catchers are in my game-plan, being a guy that doesn’t have stuff that’s going to wipe everybody out.”

It’s likely House won’t find much stability at all the rest of the season. House said that’s fine, and said he’ll continue to go about his business as he has for the first four months of his big-league career.

“It’s definitely been a work in progress,” House said. “You always want to be positive and not a nuisance or a distraction in any possible way. I just told them, ‘Whatever you need me to do, whether it’s me going down and coming back up and starting, starting and going back down, or going to the bullpen, whatever it may be, I‘m just going to do my job and help this team win. That’s all I want to do.”

Francona provided a solid reminder of where he’s at right now as well.

“Shoot, he’s pitching in the middle of August for a team that’s trying desperately to win games,” Francona said. “Good for him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 3-8, 5.47 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 5-4, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yan Gomes left the game Thursday in the sixth inning due to illness. He is day-to-day.

--OF David Murphy resumed core exercises as a part of his rehab from a strained right oblique. Murphy has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 10. “He still feels it, not sharp, so we’ve got to get that out of there before we turn him loose,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

--DH Zach Walters went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday, his fourth since joining the Indians on July 31 in a trade with Washington. All seven of his homers this season have been solo homers. He homered in back-to-back games for the second time in his career and first with Cleveland. Four of his last seven hits have been home runs.

--RHP Corey Kluber allowed three runs on six hits, taking his first loss since June 30, a span of eight starts and six decisions. It was also the first start where he has allowed more than one run since July 19. It was his seventh consecutive quality start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Like last year? Oh, I don’t know. Everything is so fluid in our game.” --Indians manager Terry Francona on if he sees the 2014 campaign finishing like the 2013 one did, when the Indians went 21-6 in the month of September to make the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Ryan Raburn (right wrist soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He resumed core exercises Aug. 21 as a part of his rehab. He will be sidelined until at least mid-September.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Chris Dickerson

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt