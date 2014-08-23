Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

The Cleveland Indians’ shaky defense has been an issue all year, and that defense cost the team a game on Friday.

The Indians made two errors in the ninth inning to hand Houston four unearned runs that were the difference in a 5-1 loss to the Astros.

“That’s not the way we want to play,” said manager Terry Francona. “Losing a game is one thing. Losing like that is another.”

The ninth-inning errors were by first baseman Carlos Santana and catcher Roberto Perez. Those were the team’s 98th and 99th errors of the season. That’s the most of any team in the major leagues.

The Indians have been at the bottom of the American League in fielding percentage for most of this season. Many times they have been able to pitch through or hit through their defensive deficiencies. But Friday night was not one of those games. The 99 errors are one shy of their total for the 2013 season.

Making their poor defense even more damaging is that the Indians hope to climb further into contention for a spot in the playoffs, either by winning the Central Division, or by claiming the second wildcard spot. But making critical errors in the ninth inning of a late-season game against one of the worst teams in the league adds up to one of the Indians’ most disappointing losses of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-63

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 6-9, 3.00 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 4-6, 4.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco continues to be impressive in his return to the starting rotation. Friday night, in his third start since being put back in the rotation, Carrasco gave up one run on two hits in six innings, with eight strikeouts and two walks. In the past three starts, Carrasco is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA, having allowed one earned run on seven hits in 18 innings, with 17 strikeouts and two walks. He has held batters to a .117 batting average (7-for-60) in that time.

--DH Zach Walters hit a solo home run in the fifth inning Friday. It was the third consecutive game in which Walters has homered. Since being acquired from Washington in the July 31 trade in which the Indians sent SS Asdrubal Cabrera to the Nationals, Walters has hit five home runs -- each has either given the Indians lead or tied the game.

--C Yan Gomes did not play Friday and is listed as day-to-day with a mild concussion. He was hit in the mask by a pitched ball Thursday in Minnesota. “I’ve never had this before. There’s no timetable, but I definitely feel better today,” Gomes said on Friday. Manager Terry Francona said team doctors don’t think Gomes’ concussion is serious enough to merit a trip onto the 7-day concussion disabled list.

--C Roberto Perez will be the starting catcher for the next few days as starting C Yan Gomes recovers from a mild concussion. Manager Terry Francona said 1B Carlos Santana would be the emergency catcher if Perez got hurt.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If we want to continue to be in this thing we have to play a lot cleaner than that. We can’t play like that and expect to win.” -- Manager Terry Francona, whose team committed two ninth-inning errors in a 5-1 loss to Houston on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yan Gomes (mild concussion) was hit in the catcher’s mask by a pitched ball Aug. 21 in Minnesota. He did not play Aug. 22. He is day-to-day. The injury was not expected to merit a trip onto the 7-day concussion disabled list.

--UT Ryan Raburn (right wrist soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He resumed core exercises Aug. 21. He will be sidelined until at least mid-September.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Chris Dickerson

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt