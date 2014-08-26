Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians’ starting pitching, which had been such a liability for most of this season, has suddenly turned into a strength. In their 3-1 win Sunday over Houston, the Indians got another outstanding effort from their starting pitcher, right-hander Trevor Bauer.

Bauer pitched six scoreless innings on four hits, with nine strikeouts and three walks. In the three-game series against the Astros, the Indians’ three starting pitchers -- right-handers Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar and Bauer -- had a combined 1.00 ERA. The three pitchers combined to give up two earned runs on nine hits with 24 strikeouts in 18 innings.

Those games are part of an even bigger run of excellent work by Cleveland’s starting pitchers. In their last 13 games, Indians starting pitchers have a 1.70 ERA with 87 strikeouts and 22 walks in 79 innings, while holding opposing batters to a .176 batting average. The Indians are 9-4 in those games.

“We haven’t been scoring a ton of runs but we’ve won a couple of series because of our pitching,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “The hope is the pitching stays right where it is, because when we pitch like that we give ourselves a chance to win.”

Bauer, whose win on Sunday was his first since July 18, said he senses growing confidence by the team in its starting pitchers.

“Our rotation has been unbelievable,” he said. “Every day we run a new guy out there and we have the feeling he’s going to post some good numbers and give us a chance to win.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-63

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (LHP T.J. House, 2-3, 3.80 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 6-10, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Chris Gimenez, acquired by the Indians in a trade with Texas on Saturday, was in uniform on Sunday. Gimenez will back up starting C Roberto Perez while C Yan Gomes remains on the 7-day concussion disabled list.

--RHP Trevor Bauer, who hadn’t won a game since July 18, pitched six scoreless innings, striking out nine and allowing four hits to get the win Sunday vs. Houston, improving his record to 5-7. “He has a couple spurts where he throws three or four balls in a row and kind of loses what he’s doing,” said manager Terry Francona. “But he really competes. He gets mad at himself when he doesn’t do what he wants to. But he’s good at putting it behind him and moving on.”

--SS Jose Ramirez had three hits in the Indians’ 3-1 win Sunday, a day after Ramirez’s walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Indians a 3-2 win Saturday night. Ramirez hit .538 (7-for-13) in the three-game series with Houston. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence. That’s good to see. And he’s such a good shortstop, he’s all over the place out there,” said manager Terry Francona.

--RHP Cody Allen picked up his 17th save by pitching a scoreless ninth inning in a 3-1 win over Houston Sunday. Allen has now gone 17-for-18 in save opportunities this year, and 17-for-17 in ninth-inning save chances.

--OF Michael Brantley, who had started 122 of the Indians’ first 128 games and was hitting .212 in his last 14 games, was given a day off Sunday. “That’s a hard one for me, to sit him down, because he’s so good,” said manager Terry Francona. “But you can make a mistake when you play a guy knowing he needs a day off. Still it’s not easy to do, and we don’t take it lightly.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yan Gomes (mild concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--UT Ryan Raburn (right wrist soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 23.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He resumed core exercises Aug. 21. He will be sidelined until at least mid-September.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He may begin a rehab assignment the week of Aug. 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Chris Dickerson

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt