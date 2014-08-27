Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The stretch run is going to be grueling for the Cleveland Indians.

Their 8-6 win in 10 innings Tuesday night at the Chicago White Sox started not only a three-game series at U.S. Cellular Field, but also a stretch of 30 straight games in 30 days. The good news is that help is on the way soon.

Not only do rosters expand when the calendar flips to September, bringing a few prospects up to the big leagues, but Cleveland also has a handful of veterans on the mend from various injuries.

Catcher Yan Gomes (concussion) will likely make it back to the lineup first, but he should be followed shortly by right fielder David Murphy (right oblique strain), designated hitter Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) and utility specialist Ryan Rabun (right wrist soreness).

“It’ll be nice to have some extra bodies and arms, so when games are spread out one way or the other, you can get guys off their feet or protect your bullpen,” Francona said. “But I don’t think it matters. We’re at the point now where we need to play.”

Cleveland sits third in the American League Central, 5 1/2 games back of the first-place Kansas City Royals and trails Seattle by 4 1/2 games in the chase for the AL’s second wild-card spot.

Giambi and Raburn are currently on rehab stints at Double-A Akron, while Murphy and Gomes are with the team in Chicago. Gomes hopes to be ready for action Friday, when he’s eligible to come off the 7-day disabled list, and Murphy felt good during and after taking swings off a tee Tuesday.

“I still don’t know exactly where I‘m at, in terms of how close I am to a rehab assignment,” Murphy said. “I hit off the tee (Tuesday) for the second time, took 45 swings off the tee, and I was playing around a little bit, throwing. It feels better and better every day. I feel like once I get heated up, I‘m starting to ramp it up more and I feel like I‘m doing more every day. There’s definitely progress on a daily basis.”

Giambi will primarily face right-handed pitchers during his time in the minors. That’s by design, according to Francona. “He’s not really facing lefties here, so he wants to face righties. He may play two in a row, off one, but just kind of work it out where he’s facing the right pitching. Then on (Sept. 1), if he’s ready, we’ll activate him. If he needs another day or so, we have it built in where we can do whatever we want.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-63

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 13-7, 2.46 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 7-8, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber (13-7, 2.46 ERA) will try to mimic his outing from May 4 against the Chicago White Sox when he takes on the mound Wednesday for the Indians at U.S. Cellular Field. Kluber, who took his first loss since June 30 in his previous start, struck out a career-high 13 White Sox hitters in that May start, including a club-record seven in a row between the third to fifth innings. Kluber is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) against the White Sox.

--OF Michael Brantley got back into the lineup Tuesday in Cleveland’s 8-6 win to start a series against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Brantley, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI, was given a day off Sunday after starting 122 of the season’s first 128 games. He’d been hitting .212 in his previous 14 contests. Cleveland, which also had an off day Monday, started a sequence on the schedule Tuesday that has them playing 30 games in as many days.

--LHP T.J. House had a string of eight straight starts allowing three or fewer runs snapped in Cleveland’s 8-6 win Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox. House, who took a no-decision, went 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits, including a two-run homer by SS Alexei Ramirez that drove him from the game.

--2B Jason Kipnis went 2-for-5 in Cleveland’s 8-6 win on Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Kipnis, who’s from nearby Northbrook, Ill., has now hit safely in 23 of 25 career games at U.S. Cellular Field and is hitting .383 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 RBIs against the White Sox on the South side of Chicago.

--C Yan Gomes is feeling and looking better, according to Cleveland manager Terry Francona on Tuesday. Gomes, who’s on the 7-day disabled list because of concussion symptoms, is eligible to be activated Friday. Francona said he’d “be surprised” if Gomes, the starting catcher, doesn’t come off the DL at that time.

--RF David Murphy continues to make progress while recovering from a right oblique strain that’s kept him on the 15-day disabled list since July 10. Murphy met with reporters Tuesday and said he felt near 100 percent while taking 45 swings off a tee. No timetable has been established for his eventual return or a potential rehab stint in the minor leagues. Manager Terry Francona, however, said Murphy’s recovery process is coming along quickly.

--DH Jason Giambi started his injury rehab stint with Double-A Akron on Tuesday night. He went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts as he battles back from inflammation in his left knee that landed him on the 60-day disabled list June 12. Manager Terry Francona said Giambi will face primarily right-handed pitchers and could be ready to return as soon as Sept. 1.

--UTL Ryan Raburn had his rehab stint shifted from Triple-A Columbus to Double-A Akron on Tuesday, where he joined fellow veteran DH Jason Giambi. Raburn, who’s on the 15-day disabled list with right wrist soreness, didn’t play Tuesday. He’ll play for Akron beginning Wednesday and is eligible to come off the DL on Sept. 2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s an unbelievable opportunity the Indians have given me. I was in a tough spot and it’s been night-and-day different over here. They’re giving me kind of the keys to drive the car, I guess you’d say.” -- OF Zach Walters , who hit a clutch two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Indians to an 8-6 victory over the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yan Gomes (mild concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He is eligible to be activated Sept. 29 and is expected to be ready to return at that point.

--UT Ryan Raburn (right wrist soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 23. Raburn’s assignment shifted to Double-A Akron on Aug. 26.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He resumed core exercises Aug. 21. He took batting practice Aug. 26 and said he felt close to 100 percent. He is expected to be sidelined until mid-September, but manager Terry Francona said Murphy might beat that timetable.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 26 at Double-A Akron.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Chris Dickerson

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt