Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- A lot of players feel a sense of relief when the July 31 trade deadline passes.

Zach Walters’ relief happened on July 31, when he was called into an office and told by the Washington Nationals that he’d been traded to the Cleveland Indians.

“They called me in, gave me the (news). I sat down with everyone and I was like, ‘Thank goodness. I am so happy,'” said Walters, 24, who felt like he was never given a full shot to prove himself in Washington. “I‘m like, ‘Yes, I‘m out. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I‘m out.'”

He’s been sending baseballs out ever since joining the Indians -- six, to be exact.

Walters has hit nine home runs total this season, but clubbing six in his first 13 games with Cleveland set a club record. His sixth was also a big one, providing the winning runs against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in an 8-6 victory to start a three-game series.

Walters, who’s filling in at designated hitter while veteran Jason Giambi is on a rehab assignment, went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in a 3-2 loss Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Still, he’s just happy with the chance to prove himself.

“It’s nice because that’s all I wanted was consistent at-bats and it’s nice being over here getting it,” Walters said. “I wasn’t getting that before, with some other team that I was with.”

Walters doesn’t mince words when talking about his time with the Nationals, who drafted him and first brought him to the major leagues.

“Everyone here is just about their business, working hard,” he said. “You don’t feel like you have to get four hits in one at-bat. They just want you to be productive any way you can.”

His homer Tuesday was a prime example. After a leadoff double by Lonnie Chisenhall put a runner on second with no outs in the 10th, manager Terry Francona told Walters to just get the runner to third however he could. He wasn’t instructed to only try for a sacrifice bunt.

Walters tried to bunt and failed to get it in play, so he took a different approach. He worked a full count off White Sox right-hander Jake Petricka and just tried to make solid contact. After he did, the ball sailed over the fence in right field an estimated 405 feet away.

“I fouled off the one (bunt attempt) and it was just like, ‘That’s it. I‘m done. They’re going to send me to like, rookie ball, for a week,'” Walters said. “And then I was like, ‘All right, I’ve got it 3-2,’ but that’s good (Francona) had that kind of confidence in me. That’s all I ask for, is someone to just kind of give me a shot. This place, I’ve loved it.”

Despite the low batting average (.196) and high strikeout rate thus far, Francona has liked what he has seen of Walters.

“He’s kind of come as advertised,” Francona said. “They said he had a lot of pop. There’s some swing-and-miss and he’s given us a nice lift. He’s a good kid, wants to get better. I think he’s happy for the opportunity and he’s trying to make the most of it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 5-4, 3.14 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 9-8, 4.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber took his second straight loss Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox, allowing three runs in 6 1/3 innings. He paid the price for pitching to Chicago rookie 1B Jose Abreu twice with runners in scoring position. Abreu hit two singles, including one in the seventh to score the deciding run. Kluber did strike out eight, the fourth straight outing he has fanned at least that many.

--RHP Cody Allen was available to close the game for the Indians if needed Wednesday, but the Indians’ 3-2 loss gave Allen a third straight day off. “I knew Cody was losing his mind (Tuesday),” Francona said, referring to RHP Bryan Shaw pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings to win that game. “I was actually laughing because I knew he was losing his mind. It’s nice to have guys who feel like that.”

--RHP Bryan Shaw wasn’t available to pitch Wednesday after he threw a career-high 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and picked up the win Tuesday. “He’s unbelievable,” manager Terry Francona said. “The only way you can (make him mad) is by telling him he’s not pitching. I do think he’s done a better job this year of taking care of himself, because you can’t pitch as much as he does and just let it happen. And he’s been really diligent about getting in the weight room and taking care of his arm, and exercising, because his velocity is up. That’s a good sign.”

--CF Michael Bourn appears to be back to full health after two stints on the disabled list with left hamstring strains. He has shown more bursts of his top-end speed. “He’s done such a good job on his rehabs,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s not playing with any fear, and we’ve offered him days off too, a day game after a night game, and he’s adamant (that) he’s playing. So, I think he’s feeling pretty good.”

--INF/OF Ryan Raburn went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts for Double-A Akron on Wednesday night during his injury rehab stint. Raburn, who’s on the 15-day disable list with soreness in his right wrist, is eligible to come off the DL on Sept. 2.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (5-4, 3.14 ERA) appears to have worked out his issues in the bullpen. Carrasco, who started the year 0-3 with a 6.95 ERA as a starter, really turned things around as a reliever. He hasn’t lost in three starts since shifting back into a starting role. In those outings, he’s given up just seven hits and one run in 18 innings, striking out 17. He’ll put that hot streak on the line Thursday night at U.S. Cellular Field by starting the series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Carrasco is 0-4 with a 6.81 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against the White Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nice because that’s all I wanted was consistent at-bats and it’s nice being over here getting it. I wasn’t getting that before, with some other team that I was with.” -- DH Zach Walters, who has hit six home runs in 13 games with Cleveland since being acquired from Washington.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yan Gomes (mild concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He is eligible to be activated Sept. 29 and is expected to be ready to return at that point.

--INF/OF Ryan Raburn (right wrist soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 23, then moved to Double-A Akron on Aug. 26.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He resumed core exercises Aug. 21. He took batting practice Aug. 26 and said he felt close to 100 percent. He is expected to be sidelined until mid-September, but manager Terry Francona said Murphy might beat that timetable.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 26.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Chris Dickerson

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt