Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It isn’t official yet, but it looks like starting catcher Yan Gomes will be ready to get back in the lineup for the Cleveland Indians on Friday in Kansas City.

If so, that means backup catcher Roberto Perez will go back to playing sparingly. Perez, however, continued to make a good impression on manager Terry Francona in the seven games he’s played with Gomes on the seven-day disabled list.

The Indians went 4-3 with Perez behind the plate and he hit .250 during that time, including a 1-for-4 performance in a 3-2 win against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night to decide a three-game series.

“I think he’s done tremendous,” Francona said. “It’s kind of a cool story. His whole minor league career, he was always known for being such a good defensive catcher and really had a good reputation for running a game and being a good teammate, and all of a sudden things offensively started to fall together and he’s a threat when he’s at the plate. And as a backup catcher, that’s hard because you’re not playing much anyway.”

Perez made his major league debut July 10 with the Indians, who selected him in the 33rd round of the 2008 first-year player draft. In 19 games, he’s hitting .278 with a home run and four RBIs. He’s also put down (five) sacrifice bunts, which has also impressed Francona.

“He’s a pretty alert kid and for a guy who maybe doesn’t look the part, he’s a really good bunter,” Francona said. “He gets the ball down. I think we’re pretty fortunate.”

As for Gomes, Francona said the final determination about whether he’ll face the Royals on Friday will happen after the Indians go through their pre-game routine.

“I would think (he’ll play),” Francona said. “We’ll obviously reserve the right to get him on the flight (Thursday night) and we’ll let him get through all his (work Thursday) and then we’ll probably even wait and let him get through pre-game, just because there’s no reason not to. Then we’ll do something.”

Cleveland will have to make a corresponding roster move at that point.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 4-6, 4.52 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 10-6, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Salazar (4-6, 4.52 ERA) will start the opening game of a big series for the Indians on Friday. Cleveland trails the first-place Kansas City Royals by 5.5 games in the American League Central and could apply some heat to the race if things go really well. The start will be the 15th of the season for 24-year old Salazar, a hard-thrower who’s gone 4-1 with a 2.72 ERA in outings that have lasted at least five innings. Getting to that point more consistently is the issue. “It’s probably just too easy to say, but when Danny gets in attack mode, (he‘s) pretty good,” manager Terry Francona said. “If he can get in attack mode (quickly) and stay there right from the get-go, that’s when he’s really (tough).”

--RHP Carlos Carrasco was dominant again in the Indians’ 3-2 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. Carrasco struck out seven and gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings, retiring 12 in a row between the third and seventh innings. Carrasco, who was shifted to the bullpen after a rough start to the season in the rotation, is now 3-0 with a 0.73 ERA in his past four outings.

--DH Nick Swisher is still in Los Angeles rehabbing his surgically repaired knees and will likely spend the remainder of the season there, according to Cleveland manager Terry Francona. Swisher had the media meniscus in each knee arthroscopically repaired Aug. 20 and is expected to be fully healed in time for spring training next season.

--C Roberto Perez went 1-for-4 and scored a run in the Indians’ 3-2 win Thursday night against the Chicago White Sox. Perez is expected to resume his backup catcher role Friday with the anticipated return of starting catcher Yan Gomes (concussion) from the seven-day disabled list. Perez, who made his major league debut July 10, is hitting .278 in 19 games with a home run, four RBIs and five sacrifice bunts.

--C Yan Gomes is expected to return from the seven-day disabled list Friday night for the start of a three-game series at the Kansas City Royals. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Thursday in Chicago that a final decision probably won’t be made until after the Indians’ pre-game work. Gomes was injured Aug. 21 when a pitched ball hit a batter and deflected into his catcher’s helmet.

--LHP Josh Outman was traded by the Indians to the New York Yankees on Thursday for a player to be named or cash considerations. Outman, 29, will report to the Yankees. He was 3-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 23 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Columbus this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s exciting. I mean, shoot, they’re (Royals) playing great. But we don’t need to get ahead of ourselves. We just need to show up (Friday) and win. We do that, we’ll be alright.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona. The Indians now trail the first-place Kansas City Royals by 5 1/2 games and have a chance to tighten the gap with three straight weekend games at Kauffman Stadium.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yan Gomes (mild concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He is eligible to be activated Aug. 29 and is expected to be ready to return at that point. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that a final decision probably won’t be made until shortly before the start of the game Aug. 29.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher is still rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, where the surgeries were performed, and he’d likely remain there the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Ryan Raburn (right wrist soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 23, then moved to Double-A Akron on Aug. 27.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He resumed core exercises Aug. 21. He took batting practice Aug. 26 and said he felt close to 100 percent. He is expected to be sidelined until mid-September, but manager Terry Francona said Murphy might beat that timetable.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Chris Dickerson

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt