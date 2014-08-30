Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Yan Gomes is back and back behind the plate.

Gomes went on the concussion list after taking a ball off his mask Aug. 21 and missed the next six games.

“He was examined last night and then they sent it on to the league and they looked at it and he’s good to go,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

He immediately inserted Gomes back into the lineup, batting sixth and he banged out singles in the fourth and sixth innings in the 4-0 decision over the Kansas City Royals.

In Gomes’ absence, rookie Roberto Perez caught every inning.

“I thought he did a pretty good job,” Francona said. “He doesn’t know the teams and he probably made a couple of mistakes (calling pitches). He got a chance behind Yan a few times and I thought he did a heck of a job. When you have a situation like that it’s going to give somebody a chance to shine. He got to play for a week and he showed that he’s a pretty good player.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 5-7, 4.18 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 12-7, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Chris Gimenez, who was acquired from the Rangers in an Aug. 23 trade but has not appeared in a game this season with the Indians, was placed on paternity leave. “I told him to come back when he feels like it,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “This thing hasn’t been as easy for him as it usually is. I told him to go take care of his wife and kids and come back when he’s ready.”

--1B Carlos Santana, who hit five home runs in a four-game series last month at Kauffman Stadium, homered again in the ninth inning. He is 14-for-26, .538, with a 1.269 slugging percentage this season at Kansas City.

--RHP Trevor Bauer, who starts Saturday, lost to the Royals on June 11, allowing three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out one.

--OF David Murphy, who went on the disabled list Aug. 10 with a strained right oblique, took batting practice Friday. “He’s doing OK,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. He said Murphy could get in a couple of rehab games depending on the minor league playoffs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were told originally to wait 40 minutes and when they were taking off the tarp it looked like maybe it would be 50 minutes. We weren’t going to do that with him. We weren’t going to start him back up.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona said of replacing RHP Danny Salazar with RHP C.C. Lee after a delay in a win over Kansas City on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher is still rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, where the surgeries were performed, and he’d likely remain there the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Ryan Raburn (right wrist soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 23, then moved to Double-A Akron on Aug. 27.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He resumed core exercises Aug. 21. He took batting practice Aug. 26 and said he felt close to 100 percent. He is expected to be sidelined until mid-September, but manager Terry Francona said Murphy might beat that timetable.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez (paternity leave)

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Chris Dickerson

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt