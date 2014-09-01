Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Zach McAllister was summoned from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday to replenish a depleted Indians bullpen.

The Indians used seven relief pitchers Saturday in an 11-inning victory over the Royals and six oFriday in the first game of a three-game series.

McAllister had made 64 starts in the majors with no relief appearances, but was in the bullpen Sunday night. He was not used in the game that was suspended with the Indians leading 4-2 in the 10th inning after a Lonnie Chisenhall two-run, two-out pinch double.

The tarp was pulled out before the Indians could throw a pitch in the bottom of the inning. The game will be completed Sept. 22 in Cleveland when the Royals come to Progressive Field.

McAllister was 3-6 with a 5.91 ERA in 14 starts earlier this season, giving up 76 hits, walking 26 and striking out 54 in 67 innings. He was on the disabled list for a month.

McAllister went 7-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 11 starts with Columbus.

“I‘m really proud of them,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of his bullpen. “They complement each other. There’s not much ego out there. It’s a fun bullpen to be a part of.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-64

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 12-10, 3.32 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 13-8, 2.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zach McAllister was recalled from Triple-A Columbus, where he was 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA in five August outings. He was 3-6 with a 5.91 ERA in 14 starts with the Indians earlier this season. He was summoned to support a depleted Cleveland bullpen.

--RHP Josh Tomlin went on a three-day paternity leave. The move came one day after Tomlin earned his sixth victory of the season Saturday at Kansas City with two innings of one-run ball.

--LHP T.J. House gave up a run to the Royals in the first inning but blanked them over the remainder of his career-best, seven-inning outing. House gave up one run on five hits, walked none, hit a batter and struck out five.

--DH Yan Gomes collected a career best four hits, all singles, to raise his average to .291. Gomes is 7-for-14 since coming off the concussion list Friday.

--RHP Cody Allen gave up a home run to Royals LF Alex Gordon leading off the ninth for his first blown save since May 19. He converted his previous 17 save chances. He is 18-for-20 in save opportunities this season.

--RHP Corey Kluber looks to snap a two-start losing streak when he pitches Monday against the Tigers. He is 1-1 with a 2.78 ERA in three starts against Detroit this year. Over his past two outings, Kluber is 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA. The brief downturn followed a stretch in which he won six consecutive decisions.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s kind of a weird feeling. The game’s not over, but I’d rather have the lead. As weird as it is, you put this in your rearview mirror and move on quickly, and then we’ll figure it out once the time comes around.” -- Manager Terry Francona, after the game at Kansas City was suspended Sunday night in the 10th inning with the Indians ahead 4-2. The teams will complete the contest Sept. 22 in Cleveland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Ryan Raburn (right wrist soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 23, then moved to Double-A Akron on Aug. 27 and back to Columbus on Aug. 31.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He resumed core exercises Aug. 21. He took batting practice Aug. 26 and said he felt close to 100 percent. He is expected to be sidelined until mid-September, but manager Terry Francona said Murphy might beat that timetable.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin (paternity leave)

RHP C.C. Lee

RHP Zach McAllister

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez (paternity leave)

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Chris Dickerson

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt