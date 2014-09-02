Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- It’s difficult to say which was more surprising, the score of the Indians’ loss to the Tigers Monday, or the Indians’ starting pitcher. The Indians, who led the major leagues with a 2.39 ERA in the month of August, gave up 20 hits and 12 runs in a 12-1 loss to the Tigers.

Equally shocking was that the Indians’ starting pitcher was their ace, right-hander Corey Kluber. Kluber, who has been one of the top pitchers in the American League and a Cy Young Award candidate, gave up five runs on seven hits in a season-low 2 2/3 innings.

Kluber’s record is now 13-9, with a 2.72 ERA, which is very good. What’s not so good, however, is the Indians have lost the last three games Kluber has started, which is not a good trend for a contender that is counting on its ace to win the big games that will be played in September.

After an eight-game stretch in which he was 6-0 with a 1.31 ERA, Kluber in his last three starts, is 0-3 with a 6.19 ERA. Monday he gave up three home runs in the span of 12 batters after giving up just one home run over the last 241 batters he had faced.

Indians manager Terry Francona said he does not think Kluber is in a slump, and Kluber said he is fine physically. But the last thing the Indians need as they attempt to catch Kansas City and Detroit in the Central Division race are less than Kluber-caliber starts in the month of September.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 0-0, 3.09 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 6-4, 3.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Mike Aviles started in right field Monday, but was removed from the game after the second inning after banging his head on the outfield grass while making an attempt at a diving catch in the first inning. “He passed all the concussion tests, but he has some whiplash symptoms,” said manager Terry Francona.

--RHP Corey Kluber, who has been one of the top pitchers in the American League and a Cy Young Award candidate, gave up five runs on seven hits in a season-low 2 2/3 innings Monday. After an eight-game stretch in which he was 6-0 with a 1.31 ERA, Kluber in his last three starts, is 0-3 with a 6.19 ERA. Monday he gave up three home runs in the span of 12 batters after giving up just one home run over the last 241 batters he had faced.

--DH Jason Giambi was activated off the disabled list Monday. Giambi, 43, had spent most of the season on the disabled list, first with a fractured rib then with an inflamed knee. He had some big hits for the Indians last season, but this year he is hitting just .125, with two home runs and five RBIs in 48 at-bats. He recently spent time at Double-A Akron on a rehab assignment. “How many guys do you know who are 43, and done as much in the game as he has, who would be willing to go to Double-A to get some at-bats? Probably none,” said manager Terry Francona.

--C Chris Gimenez has been activated off the paternity list. The Indians are now carrying three catchers: starting C Yan Gomes, and backups C Roberto Perez and Gimenez.

--RHP Austin Adams has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus to give the Indians some extra depth in the bullpen. In 42 relief appearances at Columbus, Adams was 4-2 with a 2.50 ERA and five saves.

--1B Jesus Aguilar has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus, where he had a big year with the bat, hitting .304 with 19 home runs and 77 RBIs. The right-handed hitting Aguilar was in the starting lineup Monday and was 0-for-2 with a walk. He could get some starts in September against left-handed pitching.

--RHP Bryan Price has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus, and he made his major league debut in the eighth inning Monday. In one inning, he gave up two runs on three hits. He was acquired by the Indians, along with RHP Justin Masterson and LHP Nick Hagadone, in the 2009 trade that sent C Victor Martinez to Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I elevated some pitches and they took advantage of it.” -- RHP Corey Kluber, who gave up five runs on seven hits in a season-low 2 2/3 innings Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Mike Aviles (whiplash) was removed from the game Sept. 1 after banging his head on the grass while attempting to make a diving catch in right field. He is listed as day-to-day.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 26. He was activated Sept. 1.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Ryan Raburn (right wrist soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 23, then moved to Double-A Akron on Aug. 27 and back to Columbus on Aug. 31.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He resumed core exercises Aug. 21. He took batting practice Aug. 26 and said he felt close to 100 percent. He is expected to be sidelined until mid-September, but manager Terry Francona said Murphy might beat that timetable.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin (paternity leave)

RHP C.C. Lee

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Bryan Price

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

DH Jason Giambi

1B Jesus Aguilar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Chris Dickerson

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt