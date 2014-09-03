Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Indians don’t have much margin for error in the month of September, as they attempt to gain some ground on the teams ahead of them in the division and wild-card races. With so much at stake, the last thing the Indians need is a closer in a slump.

But that’s what they have. Right-hander Cody Allen has blown saves in spectacular fashion in each of his last two appearances. On Aug. 31, Allen gave up a ninth-inning home run to Royals outfielder Alex Gordon in a blown save in Kansas City.

Tuesday night at home, Allen blew another save, giving up a dramatic three-run home run to Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez with one out in the top of the ninth inning that turned a potential 2-1 Indians victory into a 4-2 Indians defeat.

Allen entered the game to start the ninth, with the Indians leading 2-1. However, Allen walked the first batter he faced, then later gave up a single and then the home run by Martinez.

“I was overthrowing,” Allen said. “I didn’t make pitches when I had to. I fell behind in the count and had to throw fastballs to good hitters, and they didn’t miss them. J.D. extended on a fastball and he hit it really hard.”

Allen took over the closer job from right-hander John Axford, who struggled in that role in the first six weeks of the season. Allen has been very solid ever since. His blown save Tuesday was only his third in 21 chances, but it was by far the most dramatic.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-66

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 12-11, 4.68 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 5-6, 4.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Ryan Raburn was activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. Raburn had been on the DL since Aug. 19 with a sore right wrist. After hitting 16 home runs last year, Raburn has struggled this season, hitting just .195 with three homers and 21 RBIs.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco Tuesday continued his outstanding pitching since being re-inserted into the starting rotation. Carrasco struck out 10 and allowed one run and one walk in 5 1/3 innings vs. the Tigers. “He executed some unbelievable pitches,” said manager Terry Francona. In five starts since being put back in the rotation, Carrasco has a 0.90 ERA, having allowed three earned runs on 21 hits, with 34 strikeouts and four walks in 30 innings.

--OF David Murphy could be close to coming off the disabled list. Murphy, who has been on the DL since Aug. 10 with a strained oblique, will begin a minor league rehab with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. Manager Terry Francona said Murphy will play five innings in his first game with Columbus and seven innings in his second game. “Then we’ll evaluate where he’s at,” Francona said. “He may not be ready to play seven days in a row when we activate him, but we want to make sure he’s healthy and he has his legs under him at the plate.”

--RHP Cody Allen, for the second time in three days, blew a save by giving up a home run in the ninth inning. Allen gave up a solo home run to OF Alex Gordon in the ninth inning in Kansas City on Aug. 31. Tuesday night, Allen gave up a three-run home run to Detroit’s J.D. Martinez, turning a potential 2-1 Indians win into a 4-2 Indians loss. “I was overthrowing,” Allen said. “J.D. extended on a fastball and hit it really hard.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you saw who was coming up, that’s difficult to navigate through, because they are so dangerous.” -- Manager Terry Francona, of the scheduled Tigers hitters coming up in the ninth inning Tuesday. Closer Cody Allen ended up blowing the save.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Ryan Raburn (right wrist soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 23, then moved to Double-A Akron on Aug. 27 and back to Columbus on Aug. 31. He was activated off the DL on Sept. 2.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He resumed core exercises Aug. 21. He took batting practice Aug. 26 and said he felt close to 100 percent. He will begin a minor league rehab with Triple-A Columbus on Sept. 3.

--INF/OF Mike Aviles (whiplash) left the Sept. 1 game after banging his head on the grass while attempting to make a diving catch. He is day-to-day. He did not play Sept. 2.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

