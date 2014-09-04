Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians resurgent starting rotation received a further boost Wednesday from right-hander Danny Salazar. Salazar pitched an eight-hit complete game shutout in a 7-0 victory over Detroit.

Salazar, who struck out nine and did not walk a batter, is the first Indian to pitch a complete game shutout vs. the Tigers since Jaret Wright did it on June 1, 1998. Salazar threw 118 pitches, 83 of them strikes.

“Danny sure answered the bell tonight,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He really dialed it up. Nine strikeouts and no walks. He really pitched.”

Salazar is 6-6 with a 3.60 ERA in 16 starts for the Indians this season. In his last three starts he has pitched 17 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

Salazar’s numbers for the season overall don’t reflect how well he pitched over the last month. In his last seven starts, going back to July 22, Salazar is 5-2 with a 2.30 ERA. In 47 innings, he has 45 strikeouts and 11 walks.

Salazar is a key member of the Indians’ revamped starting rotation that includes Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer, Carlos Carrasco and T.J. House. Of that group, only Kluber has been in the rotation all year. All five, however, have been pitching well in the second half of the season. Indians starting pitchers have allowed three or fewer runs in six of the team’s last seven games.

RECORD: 71-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 15-5, 3.26 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 5-7, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Tomlin was activated off the paternity list prior to Wednesday’s game. He did not pitch Wednesday, as RHP Danny Salazar went the distance.

--DH Jason Giambi, who has spent most of the season on the disabled list, was in the starting lineup Wednesday night. It was the first time Giambi has been in the starting lineup since June 7.

--C Yan Gomes was 2-for-4 on Wednesday with a double and an RBI. Since July 24, Gomes is hitting .330, raising his average to .291. Gomes is also second among American League catchers, having thrown out 31.6 percent of attempted base stealers.

--OF David Murphy began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, hitting a two-run homer and going 1-for-3 in the Clippers’ 9-4 win over Durham in the International League playoffs. He played five innings, and he is due to play another seven innings for Columbus on Thursday. He will be evaluated this weekend. Murphy landed on the disabled list Aug. 10 due to a strained right abdominal muscle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The key for me is that I was able to work ahead in the count. I felt better in the ninth inning than I did in the first inning. This was a big win for us. This month, we need to win as many games as we can.” -- RHP Danny Salazar, who pitched his first career complete game, an eight-hit 7-0 shutout of the Tigers on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Mike Aviles (whiplash) left the Sept. 1 game after banging his head on the grass while attempting to make a diving catch. He did not play Sept. 2-3, and he is day-to-day.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He resumed core exercises Aug. 21. He took batting practice Aug. 26 and said he felt close to 100 percent. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Sept. 3.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

