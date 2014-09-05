Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Indians’ first series in the month of September didn’t go as planned. In fact, it couldn’t have gone much worse. With a potential spot in the playoffs on the line, the Indians began the month by losing three of four games to Central Division rival Detroit.

Two of the four losses came in the Tigers’ last at-bat. Both of those were crushing, demoralizing losses for the Indians. In one, they took a 2-1 lead into the ninth inning only to lose 4-2.

The other came Thursday night when Indians pitchers held Detroit scoreless on three hits over nine innings, but then lost the game when the Tigers exploded for seven runs in the top of the 11th to win 11-4. The Indians gave up 11 runs and nine hits in the first and 11th innings, and no runs on three hits in the nine innings in between.

The Indians were down 4-0 in the first inning, but battled back to tie it and send the game into extra innings.

“It’s very disappointing,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “We were down 4-0 before we could even take a breath, and they had (Max) Scherzer on the mound. That’s not a real good formula. In the 11th we were trying to give up no runs and we gave up seven.”

The three losses put a dent in the Indians’ playoff push. They are still in contention for both the Central Division title or a wild-card spot, but first they must get over the letdown of losing three of four games to Detroit, including two that were lost in the last innings.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 11-3, 2.11 ERA) at Indians (LHP T.J. House, 2-3, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Tomlin absorbed most of the damage and took the loss in a demoralizing 11-4 loss to the Tigers Thursday, a game in which Tomlin and RHP Bryan Price combined to give up seven runs in the 11th inning. “My problem was location. Everything I threw was up,” said Tomlin. “My job is to get outs and I didn’t do it.”

--RHP Trevor Bauer’s problems in the first inning continued on Thursday as he gave up four runs on four hits in the first inning, and then no runs on two hits in the next 4 2/3 innings. In 22 starts this season, Bauer has a 6.56 ERA in the first inning and a 3.41 ERA in all other innings.

--INF/OF Mike Aviles has been diagnosed with a concussion. Aviles banged his head on the ground while trying to make a diving catch in right field in Monday’s game. The injury was originally diagnosed as a case of whiplash, but further tests revealed a concussion.

--OF David Murphy played his second rehab game for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. Murphy has been on the disabled list since Aug. 10 with a strained oblique. He could be activated sometime this weekend.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Mike Aviles (concussion) left the Sept. 1 game after banging his head on the grass while attempting to make a diving catch. He did not play Sept. 2-4.

--LF David Murphy (strained right abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He resumed core exercises Aug. 21. He took batting practice Aug. 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Sept. 3. He could be activated sometime the weekend of Sept. 6-7.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Bryan Price

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Jason Giambi

INF Jesus Aguilar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Chris Dickerson

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt