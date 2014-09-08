Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians’ sensational pitching continued Sunday as right-hander Carlos Carrasco came within one out of his first career shutout in a 2-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Carrasco was replaced by right-hander Cody Allen with two on and two outs in the ninth and Allen got the final out of the game.

Carrasco pitched 8 2/3 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. In sweeping the three-game series with the White Sox, the Indians out-scored Chicago 7-2. The Indians’ three starting pitchers in the series, left-hander T.J. House and right-handers Corey Kluber and Carrasco, were a combined 3-0 with a 0.36 ERA.

Starting pitching has keyed the Indians’ late-season push for a playoff spot. Since the All-Star break, Indians starting pitchers have a 2.82 ERA. In their last 25 games, 17 of them wins, the Indians’ starters have a 1.84 ERA.

Asked if he thought good pitching was contagious, Indians manager Terry Francona said, “I hope so. We’re going to need it.” Their win Sunday pulled the Indians to within 3 1/2 games of the second wild-card spot. But Francona acknowledges that the Indians don’t have a lot of wiggle room the rest of the way.

“We’re running out of months,” Francona said. “Not days, but months. We need to make up some ground.”

Helping the Indians to do that is a starting rotation of Kluber, Carrasco, House, and right-handers Danny Salazar and Trevor Bauer. All five starters are pitching as well or better now than they have at any point in the season.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-67

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 15-8, 3.56 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 6-6, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco came within one out of his first career shutout, but still pitched 8 2/3 scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. In six starts since being put back in the starting rotation, he is 4-0 with a 0.70 ERA. “This has been nice to see,” said manager Terry Francona. “You put a guy back in the rotation and hope for the best -- and Carlos looks so strong. He looks like he’s getting stronger with each game.”

--1B Carlos Santana drew a walk in the first inning Sunday. That was his 100th walk of the season. Santana is the fifth player in Indians history to have 25 home runs and 100 walks in a season. The others are Jim Thome, Travis Hafner, Andre Thornton and Al Rosen.

--CF Michael Bourn tripled in the first inning of Sunday’s game. It was Bourn’s 10th triple of the season, the most in the American League. Bourn leads the league in triples despite the fact that, because of injuries, he has only played in 87 of the Indians’ 142 games.

--LF Michael Brantley was 2-for-3 with an RBI Sunday. Brantley has hit in 11 consecutive games. During his streak Brantley is hitting .422 (19-for-45).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We only scored seven runs in the series but we still come out of it feeling pretty good.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona on the Indians’ pitching after a win over the White Sox on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Mike Aviles (concussion) left the Sept. 1 game after banging his head on the grass while attempting to make a diving catch. He did not play Sept. 2-7.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Bryan Price

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Jason Giambi

INF Jesus Aguilar

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Chris Dickerson

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt

OF David Murphy

OF J.B. Shuck