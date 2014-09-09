Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians’ run of outstanding pitching hit a speed bump Monday as they lost 12-3 to the Los Angeles Angels. Right-hander Danny Salazar, who hadn’t lost a game since Aug. 17, gave up six runs on eight hits, including two home runs, in 4 2/3 innings.

It was a rare bad outing for Salazar, who in his three starts prior to Monday was 2-0 with a 0.45 ERA. It was also a rare bad outing by an Indians starting pitcher. Coming into the game Indians starting pitchers had a 1.84 ERA over their last 26 games.

The Indians are counting on their starting pitchers to carry the team through the remainder of the season. The Indians defense continues to be the worst in the major leagues, with a major league-high 108 errors, and the offense hasn’t been much better.

The Indians’ offense has been struggling to score runs in the second half of the season. In many games manager Terry Francona’s starting lineup contains three rookies, and sometimes four players who are either rookies or have spent most of the season in the minor leagues.

Although pitching was obviously the biggest problem in the 12-3 loss to the Angels on Monday, the Indians still only scored three runs. That’s a continuation of a troubling trend. In their sweep of the White Sox over the weekend, the Indians won all three games despite scoring just seven runs in the three games.

The lack of runs puts added pressure on the Indians’ pitching staff, particularly the starters, as they continue their quest to stay in contention for one of the two American League wild-card spots.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-68

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, 1-4, 9.38 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 5-7, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Salazar, who had been on a roll since being put back into the rotation, took the loss in a 12-3 loss to the Angels Monday. Salazar, who in his three starts prior to Monday was 2-0 with a 0.45 ERA, gave up six runs on eight hits, including two home runs, in 4 2/3 innings. “I missed on a couple of pitches, and was leaving everything up,” Salazar said.

--SS Jose Ramirez, who spent most of this season in the minors, is tied for the American League lead with 11 sacrifice bunts. Ramirez has only played in 49 games with the Indians this year, but he’s shown much more range at shortstop than SS Asdrubal Cabrera, who was traded at the July 31 trade deadline.

--RHP Trevor Bauer will start Tuesday against the Twins. Bauer will bear watching in the first inning, where he has had trouble all year. In his 22 starts this season Bauer has a 6.56 ERA in the first inning and 3.41 in all other innings.

--RHP Zach McAllister, the forgotten man on the Indians’ pitching staff, pitched two innings in relief, giving up two runs on four hits. McAllister began the season in the Indians’ rotation but was demoted to Triple-A Columbus, where he spent most of the season, going 7-1 with a 2.09 ERA. He was recalled from Columbus on Aug. 31, but has been pitching out of the bullpen since his return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just missed with a couple of pitches. I was leaving everything up.” - Indians pitcher Danny Salazar, after giving up six runs in 4 2/3 innings in Monday’s 12-3 loss to the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Mike Aviles (concussion) left the Sept. 1 game. He did not play Sept. 2-8.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Bryan Price

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Jason Giambi

INF Jesus Aguilar

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Chris Dickerson

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt

OF David Murphy

OF J.B. Shuck