Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians’ starting pitching continues to be outstanding, but the same cannot be said about the Indians’ hitting.

On Tuesday night, the Indians struggled again to score enough runs to win, losing 4-3 to the Minnesota Twins.

While Cleveland’s pitching has gotten stronger as the season has progressed, their hitting has gotten worse. The lack of offense is seriously hampering the Indians’ attempt to gain some ground in the race for one of the two wild-card spots in the American League.

The Indians have scored three or fewer runs in each of their last five games. Amazingly, they have won three of those five games because their pitching has been so good. But the lack of offense is a very troubling trend with so little time left to make a playoff push.

Since Aug. 1 the Indians have averaged 3.5 runs per game. In going 4-5 in the month of September, they have only scored 27 runs, an average of just three per game. That puts tremendous pressure on the Indians’ pitching staff.

Indians pitchers know they don’t have much wiggle room with the offense struggling to score runs. Tuesday night, for example, Indians pitchers held the Twins scoreless on one hit in eight innings, but the Indians still lost when the Twins scored four runs in fourth inning, the only inning in which they scored.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-69

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 5-10, 5.87 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 14-9, 2.47 ERA); Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 11-10, 4.27 ERA) at Indians (LHP T.J. House, 2-3, 3.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber will start the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against Minnesota. Kluber allowed up four or fewer earned runs in each of his past 29 starts, the longest active streak in the major leagues. In his only previous start this year against the Twins, Kluber threw seven innings of three-run ball Aug. 21 in a loss at Target Field.

--LHP T.J. House will start the second game of the doubleheader Thursday against Minnesota. House started two games against the Twins this year and in his career, and he is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA in those games.

--INF/OF Mike Aviles has not played in a game since Sept. 1, when he sustained a concussion trying to make a diving catch in right field. Manager Terry Francona said Aviles could return to the lineup Thursday or Friday.

--RHP Trevor Bauer took a hard-luck loss Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota. Bauer held the Twins scoreless and hitless in seven innings, but gave up four runs on four hits in the fourth inning, and that was enough for him to take the loss, dropping his record to 5-8. “Before and after (the fourth inning) Trevor was tremendous, but you can’t take those runs off the board,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

--OF Michael Brantley was 0-for-3 on Tuesday, which ended his 12-game hitting streak. During the hitting streak Brantley hit .400 (20-for-50) with six doubles and seven RBIs.

--C Yan Gomes is one of the few hot hitters in the Indians’ lineup. Tuesday night he drove in two of the Indians’ three runs with a sacrifice fly and an RBI single. Since being activated off the 7-day concussion disabled list on Aug. 28 Gomes is hitting .302 (13-for-43), with three doubles, a triple and six RBIs.

--OF Chris Dickerson was sent outright to Triple-A Columbus. The Indians acquired Dickerson from the Pirates on July 7 for outfield depth. He hit .224 in 41 games for Cleveland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They scored enough runs to win. I didn’t do my job.” -- Indians RHP Trevor Bauer, who yielded in runs in just one inning, but gave up four in that frame, leading to Minnesota’s 4-3 victory Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Mike Aviles (concussion) left the Sept. 1 game. He did not play Sept. 2-9. He could return Sept. 11 or Sept. 12.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Bryan Price

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Jason Giambi

INF Jesus Aguilar

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt

OF David Murphy

OF J.B. Shuck