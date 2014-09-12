Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- At this point it’s pretty clear that the Cleveland Indians are going to go as far as their pitching takes them this season. Whether it’s far enough to reach the postseason remains to be seen, but Thursday the Indians won two games in one day thanks to their pitching.

The Indians swept a doubleheader from Minnesota. In the first game, right-hander Corey Kluber (15-9) pitched 8 1/3 strong innings to anchor an 8-2 victory. In the second game, rookie left-hander T.J. House tossed seven scoreless innings on four hits to get the win in a 2-0 victory.

Kluber is a Cy Young candidate who is having a breakout season, but so, in his own way, is House, who prior to this year was an unheralded pitcher in the minor leagues. House was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on May 17, a roster move that didn’t draw much attention. But House has been one of the Indians’ most consistent pitchers since the All-Star break.

In his last five starts, House is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA. In his last three starts, he pitched 21 innings with 20 strikeouts and no walks.

“It’s exciting watching the development of this kid. He’s out there doing it,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “Finding pitching is one of the best feelings in the game. We didn’t knock the ball out of the park, but the way we pitched it ended up being a good day for us.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-69

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 7-4, 2.69) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 13-11, 3.33)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Carlos Santana was a one-man gang in the Indians’ doubleheader sweep over Minnesota on Thursday. Santana homered in the Indians’ 8-2 win in the first game, and homered again in the second game, knocking in both runs in a 2-0 victory. Santana got off to a dreadful start this season, and was hitting under .200 for most of the first half of the season. “The fact that he wasn’t hitting early in the year is kind of peculiar,” said manager Terry Francona. “But hitters find their level eventually. He’s been a very dangerous hitter lately.”

--LHP T.J. House pitched seven scoreless innings on four hits to get the win in a 2-0 victory over the Twins in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday. House has made three consecutive starts with at least seven innings, one or fewer runs allowed, and no walks. He’s the first Indians pitcher since 1914 to accomplish that feat.

--RHP Corey Kluber pitched 8 1/3 innings to get the win in an 8-2 win over the Twins in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday. Kluber is 15-9. That’s the most wins by an Indians pitcher since LHP Cliff Lee went 22-3 in his Cy Young Award-winning season in 2008.

--C Yan Gomes had a solo home run and a two-run double, driving in three runs in the Indians’ 8-2 win in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday. In 12 games since coming off the 7-day concussion disabled list Gomes is hitting .319 (15-for-47) with four doubles, one triple and one home run. He also has 9 RBI in that stretch.

--INF/OF Mike Aviles started at third base in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader. It was Aviles’ first start since Sept. 1. He had been sidelined since then with a concussion.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We played two pretty crisp games. Doubleheaders are hard to win.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona after winning two games vs. Minnesota on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Bryan Price

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Jason Giambi

INF Jesus Aguilar

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt

OF David Murphy

OF J.B. Shuck