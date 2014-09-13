Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Cleveland’s recent doubleheader is forcing the Indians to manipulate its starting rotation.

Teams generally add a pitcher from the minors when playing those nasty day-night makeup doubleheaders that pop up from time to time during the season.

This allows them to keep their starting five in line without asking anybody to step out of turn, get skipped or have them all work on extra rest.

This time of year, with minor league seasons ended or in playoffs, each club has extra pitchers to choose from.

Manager Terry Francona elected to double up on his starters against Minnesota on Thursday, working right-hander Corey Kluber in the opener and lefty T.J. House in the second.

Of course, the payback comes next week when Cleveland goes to Houston.

Francona elected to insert reliever Zach McAllister, a right-hander, back into the rotation after he’d pitched out of the bullpen twice this month. He goes Monday.

Kluber will start Tuesday on his normal rest with House pitching on one extra day of rest Wednesday.

”I talked to T.J.,“ Francona said. ”This will kind of keep him on his normal schedule.

“Corey feels really good. He wants to stay on his (regular) day.”

That means right-hander Danny Salazar and right-hander Trevor Bauer will pitch with an extra off next week.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 6-7, 4.19 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 1-0, 2.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco gave up a costly two-run home run to Detroit’s LF J.D. Martinez in the fourth inning Friday and it dropped his record to 7-5. “He continues to be a really good pitcher for us,” manager Terry Francona said. “But against their lineup, if you make a mistake there’s a good chance they’re going to make you pay. He threw Martinez a breaking ball on the first pitch then tried to go away with a fastball but it got way too much of the plate.” Carrasco allowed four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He had wins in his previous four decisions.

--DH Michael Brantley was held out of left field Friday by manager Terry Francona. Brantley played in both games of Thursday’s doubleheader against Minnesota but only one in the field. “He’s played just about every day,” Francona said. “He’s so important to us. I wanted Mikey to play. Once I decided who was going to play, it was just a matter of, ‘Who can I help?’ (by DHing).” Brantley, who hits well against Detroit, was 2-for-4 in the game.

--RHP C.C. Lee has been impressive at times for Cleveland this season but got nicked Friday night in Detroit. Lee was brought in to suppress Detroit after RHP Carlos Carrasco had given up a one-out single in the seventh. Lee issued a walk, got a strikeout, but then gave up an RBI single and a two-run triple. He was removed and charged with three runs when his successor gave up an RBI single.

--RF Ryan Raburn has struggled most of this season but Friday night he got the Indians off to a 1-0 lead in the second when he tagged LHP David Price for a second-inning home run. Raburn, who is challenged in the outfield, hit a fastball for his home run and swatted a curve for a single in his second at-bat. 2B Ian Kinsler made a terrific leaping catch of his line drive in Raburn’s final at-bat.

--RHP Zach McAllister will start Monday in Houston, manager Terry Francona said Friday. McAllister has been pitching out of the bullpen this month, appearing in two games with a 6.75 ERA. In 14 starts this season, McAllister is 3-6 with a 5.91 ERA.

--LHP T.J. House, who started one of Thursday’s two games against Minnesota, will start Wednesday in Houston. That will give him an extra day of rest and permit Cleveland to keep RHP Corey Kluber pitching on his regular day. “That will kind of keep him on his normal schedule,” manager Terry Francona said.

--RHP Corey Kluber will start Tuesday night in Houston, keeping him on his regular schedule, manager Terry Francona said Friday. “He wants to stay on his day,” Francona said. “He feels really good.” Kluber started the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against Minnesota.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He continues to be a really good pitcher for us. But against their lineup, if you make a mistake there’s a good chance they’re going to make you pay.” -- Manager Terry Francona, of RHP Carlos Carrasco, who was charged with Detroit’s first four runs Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Bryan Price

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Jason Giambi

INF Jesus Aguilar

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt

OF David Murphy

OF J.B. Shuck