Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- There’s no truth to the rumor Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner wrote “The 2,000 Year Old Man” with Jason Giambi’s baseball career in mind.

It just seems like he’s been around that long.

Giambi broke in with Oakland in 1995 as a free-spirited 24 year old.

He’s still around with Cleveland, at the age of 43 in 2014.

Giambi is still unsure whether he’ll attempt to play next season -- which is likely a function of whether anyone will offer him a job on the field -- or whether it’s time to put himself on his next career path. That’s likely to be managing, given that he applied for and nearly landed the job at Colorado that was handed to Walt Weiss a couple years ago.

“He can probably do whatever he wants,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “Anything in baseball would be open to him.”

That might include another cameo in Cleveland, where he would continue to be a home run threat off the bench and a veteran leadership presence in uniform, active or disabled.

Giambi has played only 21 games this year due to assorted knee and leg muscle problems. He had two home runs in 55 at-bats, though his batting average was only .145.

An interesting thing happened Friday night in Detroit, though.

Giambi pinch-hit and walked with two out in the ninth inning of a game Detroit won, 7-2.

And Francona declined to pinch-run for Giambi.

All of a sudden there was Giambi, chugging around second and then around third as Lonnie Chisenhall clanged a double off the wall in right center field.

”I have to give him an at-bat once in a while, so he’s ready when we need him,“ Francona said. ”He loves to play the game.

”It’s just another example of why ‘G’ is ‘G.’ I‘m trying to get him at-bats. I don’t like to play him three (games) in a row because I don’t want to over-extend him.

”But him scoring from first, that’s him being a leader. That’s why his words are so meaningful.

”It’s not, ‘See what I’ve done in the past.’ It‘s, ‘See what I‘m doing now.’

“I love being around a player like him. He’s a treat.”

From free spirit to baseball lifer. Who knew?

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-72

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-6, 5.97) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 4-8, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer struggled a little Sunday at Detroit, managing to go just five innings plus the first three in the sixth. “He pitched without his best stuff,” manager Terry Francona said of Bauer’s six-hit, one-walk outing. “There were a couple of times he could over-used his changeup.” One of the runners Bauer left on when he left in the sixth came in to score an unearned run and he left being in line to be the winning pitcher with a 3-2 lead.

--DH Yan Gomes was given a break from catching Sunday, a day game following a night contest. Gomes was manager Terry Francona’s DH choice, with C Roberto Perez starting behind the plate and C Chris Gimenez finishing up. It seemed to help Gomes, who had two hits and reached when he was hit by a pitch in between.

--RHP C.C. Lee threw a rare wild pitch Sunday in the middle of an intentional walk. He was trying to intentionally walk 2B Ian Kinsler but his 2-0 pitch was wild over the middle of the plate, way too high for C Chris Gimenez to catch even with a leap. “That was a huge play,” manager Terry Francona said. “We were trying to set things up so we could go to Cody (Allen, right-handed closer) and get a forceout. That really made it difficult.”

--PH Jason Giambi fly out to left as a pinch-hitter to end Sunday’s game. RHP Joe Nathan paid him a compliment for his career by letting Giambi take all the time he needed to fit himself into the batter’s box by digging out some dirt. “He’s earned it,” Nathan said. “He’s been a good player for a long time.”

--RHP Zach McAllister makes a spot start Monday at Houston and five solid innings would be enough. He is 3-6 with a 5.97 ERA and the Indians have spent much of the season trying to get the right-hander back on a path toward being one of the club’s better starters. He has spent time in the minors and the bullpen because of that. “He doesn’t have to go nine innings,” manager Terry Francona said Sunday. “We’ve talked to him (this year). Mostly about driving his fastball down in the (strike) zone. We want him to tighten up his breaking ball too.”

--2B Jason Kipnis put an explicative into a Twitter tirade late Saturday night directed toward an Indians’ fan who was ripping Cleveland after its 5-4 loss, which came on C Alex Avila’s eight-inning two-run home run. “It’s not a story guys,” Kipnis said before Sunday’s game. “We’re not talking about it. Don’t make it into a story.” “He cares,” manager Terry Francona said of his second baseman. “I have no problem with that. It was a heartbreaking loss. He cares about us winning.”

--OF Ryan Raburn was unavailable to play Sunday due to a hyperextended left knee injury suffered Saturday night. “It’s a little tender,” manager Terry Francona said. “He won’t do anything other than rest and treatment (Sunday). If it continues to improve, okay. If not, we might have to think about an MRI. But he swung the bat (Friday) like we think that he can.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This one hurt a lot. But now we’ve got to go to Houston -- I think it’s Houston -- we’ve got to gather ourselves in a hurry. I did see some really good things.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona after a loss to Detroit on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Raburn (hyperextended left knee) was not available Sept. 14. He is day-to-day

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Bryan Price

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Jason Giambi

INF Jesus Aguilar

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Zach Walters

OF Tyler Holt

OF David Murphy

OF J.B. Shuck