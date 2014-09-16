Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- For just the second time this season, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona inserted Jason Kipnis in the lineup at some place other than second base, a nod to Kipnis and the grind of the season.

Kipnis finished 1-for-4 batting fifth and serving as the designated hitter Monday as the Indians lost 3-1 to the Houston Astros. It was his first start at DH since the second game of a doubleheader in Oakland on April 2.

Instead of sitting out Kipnis, who is batting just .243/316/.335 and entered the series with a career-low adjusted on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 87, Francona opted to keep him in the lineup for reasons he considered obvious.

“For us to win, we need Kip,” Francona said. “Running from him or hiding from him isn’t going to do it.”

Francona understands how the lengthy season can test the fortitude of even the most determined individual. Allowing Kipnis to participate offensively while giving him a break defensively is one move Francona can make to make the challenge of the closing stretch somewhat easier.

”That’s why it’s hard to be an everyday player,“ Francona said. ”Rather than be critical when a guy struggles, I try to help them, whether it’s just getting Kip off his feet for nine innings or I don’t know. Any way that I can help, I want to try, and I want to go through this with them as much as I can.

“I want them to know that I care and that I know that it’s hard.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-73

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cory Kluber, 15-9, 2.45 ERA) at Astros (RHP Nick Tropeano, 1-0, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Ryan Raburn is experiencing continuing soreness after hyperextending his left knee at Detroit on Saturday. Raburn traveled with the club to Houston in the event that his condition improved, but Indians manager Terry Francona revealed that the team is considering sending Raburn to Cleveland for an examination.

--2B Zach Walters departed in the sixth inning with a right intercostal strain, and he will be evaluated to determine a timetable for his return. Walters was starting in place of 2B Jason Kipnis, who made 119 of his previous 120 starts at second. Walters went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before departing.

--RHP Zach McAllister delivered his first quality start since July 12 in what was his first start since July 31, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walks with six strikeouts over six innings. It marked the sixth quality start of the season for McAllister, who suffered the loss at Houston.

--DH Jason Kipnis finished 1-for-4 with a single and a strikeout while making just his second start of the season someplace other than second base. With the Indians in the midst of a stretch of games over 30 consecutive days, Kipnis was given the day off defensively. Of his previous 120 starts this season, 119 came at second base.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough, man. It’s almost easier to face some of those bigger guys who have longer swings. For him, he’s got such a short swing, and he knows how to manipulate the bat to always put a good swing on it. He’s a great hitter.” -- RHP Zach McAllister, on pitching to Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who went 3-for-4 Monday in Houston’s 3-1 win over Cleveland.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/INF Zach Walters (right intercostal strain) left the Sept. 15 game. The team did not immediately have a timetable for his return.

--OF Ryan Raburn (hyperextended left knee) was hurt Sept. 13, and he did not play Sept. 14-15. He might be sent back to Cleveland to be examined.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Zach McAllister

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Bryan Price

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Jason Giambi

INF Jesus Aguilar

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Tyler Holt

OF David Murphy

OF J.B. Shuck

OF/INF Zach Walters