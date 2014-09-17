Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The odds are slim that Indians right-hander Corey Kluber can do enough over his final few starts to overcome the momentum generated by Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez and White Sox left-hander Chris Sale in the chase for the American League Cy Young Award, but that certainly won’t stop Kluber from trying his hardest.

Kluber struck out a career-high 14 batters in the Indians’ 4-2 win over the Astros Tuesday night, his ninth double-digit strikeout performance of the season. He moved past Tigers right-hander Max Scherzer and into second place in the AL in strikeouts, his 244 strikeouts trailing only Tigers left-hander David Price (250). He added to his career high with his 16th win and delivered another strong start, something few could have predicted given his 13-10 career mark prior to this season.

“To have the success that he’s had and been one of the best pitchers in the American League is difficult to forecast at any time but he has those attributes,” Indians general manager Chris Antonetti said. “He has good stuff, he’s a very good competitor, a good worker, and then this year is him putting all of those things together and being consistent from Day 1 until now.”

Kluber entered his 32nd start leading AL pitchers in WAR (6.0) and ranked second in FIP (2.55), fourth in strikeout rate (26.8 percent) and innings (212 2/3) and sixth in WHIP (1.10). He has been largely anonymous in his dominance, but for the aware, his numbers are impossible to ignore.

“He’s had these starts all year, not maybe 14 strikeouts, but he’s been one of the better pitchers in the league all year,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I think he probably tires of people questioning his durability or if he’s getting tired. He’s a pro. He’s getting better.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-73

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 7-5, 2.86 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 5-11, 4.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Zach Walters underwent an MRI on Tuesday, the results of which revealed no significant damage after he departed in the sixth inning Monday night with a right intercostal strain. Walters is day-to-day.

--OF Ryan Raburn returned to Cleveland to undergo an MRI on his left knee. Raburn suffered a hyperextension at Detroit on Sept. 13. A decision on his return will be made pending the results of his MRI.

--1B Carlos Santana finished 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI groundout, his 20th RBI in his last 19 games. Santana has recorded 44 of his 81 RBIs since the All-Star break.

--C Yan Gomes smacked a two-run home run in the sixth inning, his 19th home run this season. He has 18 homers as a catcher this season, the sixth most by a Cleveland backstop in club history and most since Kelly Shoppach hit 21 in 2008. Gomes’ 29 homers since 2013 are tied for the most among American League catchers with the Astros’ Jason Castro.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”Executing pitches at the right time (was key). I didn’t consistently execute throughout the entire game, but when I needed to make big pitches, I was able to execute. -- RHP Corey Kluber, who struck out a career-high 14 batters in the Indians’ 4-2 win over the Astros Tuesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/INF Zach Walters (right intercostal strain) left the Sept. 15 game. He underwent an MRI on Sept. 16, the results of which revealed no significant damage. Walters is day-to-day.

--OF Ryan Raburn (hyperextended left knee) was hurt Sept. 13, and he did not play Sept. 14-16. He returned to Cleveland to undergo an MRI on his left knee. A decision on his return will be made pending the results of his MRI.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

