Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona wanted to make one thing clear as he heaped praise on catcher Yan Gomes: for all the strides Gomes has made defensively, his offense is appreciated.

”We’ll take the RBIs,“ Francona said after Gomes plated both runs in the Indians’ 2-0 win on Wednesday night. ”But what he has done with the staff, Gomer has taken so much ownership of these guys. You see him after every inning meeting them at the foul line walking them in talking about what they did regardless of what he’s done at the plate.

“That’s another thing that it’s hard not to be excited and proud of his development. We take a lot of pride in how he’s developed.”

Gomes has developed into an offensive force for the Indians, bumping his numbers to .288/.322/.481 with 19 home runs and 66 RBIs after going 2-for-4 Wednesday. But the exceptional performance of right-handers Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco in succession speaks volumes about how far Gomes has come as a backstop, one capable of utilizing his soft hands and quick feet as complements to calling a game.

“I think he’s done a really amazing job for a kid with the amount of experience he has,” Francona said. “Last year in spring training we didn’t even know if he was going to be a catcher. Now he’s in my opinion an all-star caliber catcher.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-73

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 6-7, 4.22 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 8-11, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Ryan Raburn will under orthoscopic surgery to correct meniscus damage in his left knee. A date has not been set for the procedure but Indians manager Terry Francona anticipates that Raburn will have the scope done in the immediate future. Raburn suffered a left knee hyperextension on Sept. 13 at Detroit.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco tossed his first career shutout, allowing two infield hits and one walk while striking out a career-high 12 batters. Carrasco is the first Cleveland pitcher to record 12-plus strikeouts in a shutout since RHP Bartolo Colon fanned 13 in a one-hitter at the New York Yankees on Sept. 18, 2000. He also became just the second pitcher in history with 12 strikeouts on 98 pitches or less in a shutout, joining Dodgers LHP Sandy Koufax, who did so while no-hitting the Phillies on June 4, 1964.

--C Yan Gomes produced his second consecutive multi-RBI game, driving in both runs with a single in the fourth inning and a triple in the sixth. The triple, his third, represents a career high.

--LF Michael Brantley posted his 54th multi-hit game of the season by going 2-for-4 with a run scored. He entered play tied for fourth in the majors in that category and remains second to Astros 2B Jose Altuve with 185 hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was so good. He pounded the strike zone and he had a bunch of at-bats where it was three pitches or less. He’s commanding everything, so then they started to try to get a little aggressive and he got some first-pitch outs. He pitched with so much confidence and he just attacked the entire night.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona on RHP Carlos Carrasco after a win over Houston on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/INF Zach Walters (right intercostal strain) left the Sept. 15 game. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 16, the results of which revealed no significant damage. Walters is day-to-day.

--OF Ryan Raburn (hyperextended left knee) was hurt Sept. 13, and he did not play Sept. 14-17. After returning to Cleveland to undergo an MRI, it was determined he will under orthoscopic surgery to correct meniscus damage in his left knee. A date has not been set for the procedure but Indians manager Terry Francona anticipates that Raburn will have the scope done in the very near future.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Zach McAllister

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Bryan Price

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Jason Giambi

INF Jesus Aguilar

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Tyler Holt

OF David Murphy

OF J.B. Shuck

OF/INF Zach Walters