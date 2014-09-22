Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Swings and misses have been a common theme for the Cleveland Indians pitching staff this season.

Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, Corey Kluber made sure it was no different. The right-hander struck out 14 batters over eight innings of work, establishing a number of records along the way.

His strikeout of Oswaldo Arcia in the second inning established a new club record for strikeouts in a season, breaking last year’s previous mark of 1,379.

And Kluber kept going. He struck out at least two batters in each of first six innings, running his streak 13 straight innings over his last two starts in which he had struck out at least a pair per inning.

By the end of the day, Kluber had at least 14 punch outs for the second straight game -- the 15th time in major league history it has been done and the first since Randy Johnson did it a decade ago for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“That’s something that, when the year is over, that’s the kind of stuff you’ll take a second to look at and appreciate,” Kluber said. “Right now, it’s not important.”

Kluber’s performance also allowed the Indians to rest the bulk of their bullpen for the second straight day. With a week left in the season, three games coming up against the Kansas City Royals and wins at a premium, Indians manager Terry Francona said that may have been the most impressive part of his performance.

“We have to win, but his responsibility, knowing what’s ahead of us,” Francona said. “Certainly there’s no guarantees. But we stayed away from (Scott Atchison, Cody Allen and Bryan Shaw) for two straight days. That helps us. It gives us a better chance.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-74

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 8-11, 2.42 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 8-5, 2.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jason Kipnis returned to the lineup Sunday after missing the previous two games with a sore hamstring. Kipnis went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double.

--RHP Corey Kluber struck out 14 batters and allowed two runs over eight innings in winning his fourth straight start and 17th game of the season. His 17 wins are tied with Detroit’s Max Scherzer for the second most in the American League.

--LF Michael Brantley went 3-for-5, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. Over that span, Brantley is hitting .458 with four doubles, two homers, eight RBIs and seven runs scored. “He never gives an at-bat away, he fights off tough pitches,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “Shows up every day and is consistent, at a high level.”

--SS Jose Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. He had six hits in 20 at-bats in the three-game series against the Twins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s important for us to get wins. I think for the most part, (catcher) Yan (Gomes) and I did a good job of limiting the damage when they did get guys on.” -- Indians RHP Corey Kluber on his eight-inning, two-run performance Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Raburn (hyperextended left knee) was hurt Sept. 13, and he will not play again this season. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Sept. 19 to correct meniscus damage in the knee.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Zach McAllister

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Bryan Price

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Jason Giambi

INF Jesus Aguilar

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Tyler Holt

OF David Murphy

OF J.B. Shuck

OF/INF Zach Walters