Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- It’s crunch time for the Indians.

“There’s not a lot of season left,” said manager Terry Francona. “We’ve got to win every game the rest of the way. We can’t worry about anyone else,” said infielder Mike Aviles.

Francona and Aviles spoke after the Indians won one game and lost one game Monday to the Kansas City Royals, one of the teams the Indians are trying to catch in the race for one of the two American League wild-card berths.

The first “game” Monday consisted of the Indians getting the final three outs of the bottom of the 10th inning to preserve a lead they had when the game was halted by rain and ultimately suspended in Kansas City on Aug. 31. Cleveland was leading 4-2 when the game was suspended.

Kansas City scored one run in the bottom of the 10th inning Monday in Cleveland, but the Indians held on for what became a 4-3 win. However, in the regularly scheduled game, the Indians were shut out 2-0, as their playoff hopes took a jolt since another day passed without them gaining any ground in the wild-card race.

The Indians remain 3 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot. They have just five games remaining on their schedule, all five at home. They will host Kansas City on Tuesday and Wednesday, then conclude the regular season with a three-game series against Tampa Bay beginning Friday night.

Realistically speaking, as Aviles said, the Indians need to win all five of those games, and even that might not be enough. Oakland, Kansas City and Seattle are all ahead of Cleveland in the wild-card standings. That only adds to the challenge the Indians will face in their final five games of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-75

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 13-10, 3.19 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 6-7, 4.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber, who had back-to-back 14-strikeout games last week, was named the American League Player of the Week, the second time he has won the award this year. In two starts last week, Kluber was 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA, and 28 strikeouts and three walks in 15 innings.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco pitched well enough to win, but lost, 2-0 to Kansas City on Monday. Carrasco pitched 7 1/3 innings, giving up two runs, with nine strikeouts and one walk. “He struggled a little early, but after that he got dialed in,” said manager Terry Francona of Carrasco, who in nine starts since being put back into the rotation is 5-2 with a 1.32 ERA.

--OF Michael Brantley was 1-for-3 Monday, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. Brantley is hitting .442 (23-for-52) during his hitting streak, with two home runs and eight RBIs. Brantley, who is hitting .419 in September, needs six hits in the Indians’ last five games to reach 200 for the season.

--RHP Scott Atchison Monday pitched the bottom of the 10th inning to get the save in the Indians’ 4-3 win over the Royals in the completion of a game suspended due to rain on Aug. 31 in Kansas City. It’s the 38-year-old Atchison’s second save of the season. He is the oldest Indians pitcher to record multiple saves in a season since the save became an official stat in 1969.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to win every game the rest of the way. We can’t worry about anyone else.” -- Cleveland 2B Mike Aviles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Raburn (hyperextended left knee) was hurt Sept. 13, and he will not play again this season. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Sept. 19 to correct meniscus damage in the knee.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Zach McAllister

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Bryan Price

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Jason Giambi

INF Jesus Aguilar

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Tyler Holt

OF David Murphy

OF J.B. Shuck

OF/INF Zach Walters