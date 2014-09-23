Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH
CLEVELAND -- It’s crunch time for the Indians.
“There’s not a lot of season left,” said manager Terry Francona. “We’ve got to win every game the rest of the way. We can’t worry about anyone else,” said infielder Mike Aviles.
Francona and Aviles spoke after the Indians won one game and lost one game Monday to the Kansas City Royals, one of the teams the Indians are trying to catch in the race for one of the two American League wild-card berths.
The first “game” Monday consisted of the Indians getting the final three outs of the bottom of the 10th inning to preserve a lead they had when the game was halted by rain and ultimately suspended in Kansas City on Aug. 31. Cleveland was leading 4-2 when the game was suspended.
Kansas City scored one run in the bottom of the 10th inning Monday in Cleveland, but the Indians held on for what became a 4-3 win. However, in the regularly scheduled game, the Indians were shut out 2-0, as their playoff hopes took a jolt since another day passed without them gaining any ground in the wild-card race.
The Indians remain 3 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot. They have just five games remaining on their schedule, all five at home. They will host Kansas City on Tuesday and Wednesday, then conclude the regular season with a three-game series against Tampa Bay beginning Friday night.
Realistically speaking, as Aviles said, the Indians need to win all five of those games, and even that might not be enough. Oakland, Kansas City and Seattle are all ahead of Cleveland in the wild-card standings. That only adds to the challenge the Indians will face in their final five games of the season.
MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 13-10, 3.19 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 6-7, 4.02 ERA)
--RHP Corey Kluber, who had back-to-back 14-strikeout games last week, was named the American League Player of the Week, the second time he has won the award this year. In two starts last week, Kluber was 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA, and 28 strikeouts and three walks in 15 innings.
--RHP Carlos Carrasco pitched well enough to win, but lost, 2-0 to Kansas City on Monday. Carrasco pitched 7 1/3 innings, giving up two runs, with nine strikeouts and one walk. “He struggled a little early, but after that he got dialed in,” said manager Terry Francona of Carrasco, who in nine starts since being put back into the rotation is 5-2 with a 1.32 ERA.
--OF Michael Brantley was 1-for-3 Monday, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. Brantley is hitting .442 (23-for-52) during his hitting streak, with two home runs and eight RBIs. Brantley, who is hitting .419 in September, needs six hits in the Indians’ last five games to reach 200 for the season.
--RHP Scott Atchison Monday pitched the bottom of the 10th inning to get the save in the Indians’ 4-3 win over the Royals in the completion of a game suspended due to rain on Aug. 31 in Kansas City. It’s the 38-year-old Atchison’s second save of the season. He is the oldest Indians pitcher to record multiple saves in a season since the save became an official stat in 1969.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to win every game the rest of the way. We can’t worry about anyone else.” -- Cleveland 2B Mike Aviles.
MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Ryan Raburn (hyperextended left knee) was hurt Sept. 13, and he will not play again this season. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Sept. 19 to correct meniscus damage in the knee.
--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.
RHP Corey Kluber
RHP Trevor Bauer
LHP T.J. House
RHP Carlos Carrasco
RHP Danny Salazar
RHP Zach McAllister
RHP Cody Allen (closer)
RHP Scott Atchison
LHP Marc Rzepczynski
RHP Bryan Shaw
LHP Kyle Crockett
LHP Nick Hagadone
RHP Josh Tomlin
RHP C.C. Lee
RHP Austin Adams
RHP Bryan Price
Yan Gomes
Roberto Perez
Chris Gimenez
1B Carlos Santana
2B Jason Kipnis
SS Mike Aviles
3B Lonnie Chisenhall
INF Jose Ramirez
INF Jason Giambi
INF Jesus Aguilar
INF Justin Sellers
LF Michael Brantley
CF Michael Bourn
OF Ryan Raburn
OF Tyler Holt
OF David Murphy
OF J.B. Shuck
OF/INF Zach Walters