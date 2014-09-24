Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- It’s pretty much all over but the shouting for the Cleveland Indians. Their attempt to reach the postseason in two consecutive years for the first time since 1998-99 suffered a serious blow Tuesday night with a 7-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

The Indians are all but eliminated from the wild-card race. Kansas City is currently in the second wild-card spot, and the Indians trail the Royals by 4 1/2 games. Cleveland has four games remaining and Kansas City has five.

In order for the Indians to pass the Royals they would have to win all four of their remaining games and the Royals would have to lose all five of their remaining games.

“All we can do is play tomorrow, try to win and go from there,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

The Indians have lost the first two games of their series with the Royals, and they only scored one run in the two games. They lost 2-0 on Monday and 7-1 on Tuesday. The only run came in the eighth inning Tuesday, and it scored when outfielder David Murphy hit into a double play.

That run snapped a streak in which the Indians went 21 consecutive innings over three games without scoring a run. The reason the Indians will likely be going home and not to the postseason at the end of the regular season is their sputtering offense. They are 11-12 in the month of September and in eight of those 12 losses they have score three or fewer runs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-76

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 11-10, 3.59 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 5-8, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco on Tuesday issued a written apology after criticizing the Indians’ defense in his 2-0 loss on Monday night. “It was a terribly immature and foolish thing to say. I know better and I apologize for saying it,” he said.

--OF Michael Brantley, who could be a top five finisher in the American League Most Valuable Player voting, had two more hits Tuesday. Brantley needs four hits in the Indians’ last four games to become the first Indians player to reach 200 hits in a season since Kenny Lofton in 1996.

--RHP Danny Salazar struck out six of the first eight hitters he faced Tuesday, but then gave up five doubles over the next three innings in a 7-1 loss to Kansas City. “It was almost like two different pitchers,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Out of the chute he had a good fastball and worked ahead in the count. But then he started leaving balls up and his fastball was leaking over the plate. It was like somebody hit a switch.”

--RHP Trevor Bauer will make his 26th and final start of the season on Wednesday, vs. Kansas City. In two career starts vs. the Royals Bauer is 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA. Bauer has pitched in some tough luck this season. He hasn’t won a game since Aug. 24. He is winless in his last five starts, despite a 3.56 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All we can do is play tomorrow, try to win and go from there.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona on his team’s remote chances at the postseason after a loss to Kansas City on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Raburn (hyperextended left knee) was hurt Sept. 13, and he will not play again this season. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Sept. 19 to correct meniscus damage in the knee.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Zach McAllister

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP C.C. Lee

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Bryan Price

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Jason Giambi

INF Jesus Aguilar

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Tyler Holt

OF David Murphy

OF J.B. Shuck

OF/INF Zach Walters