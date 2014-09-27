Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- It was a good-news bad-news night for the Cleveland Indians on Friday. They got another outstanding start from Cy Young Award candidate Corey Kluber in a 1-0 win over Tampa Bay. However, the Oakland A’s beat Texas 6-2, which officially eliminates the Indians from the wild-card race.

Kluber, however, was sensational again as he held the Rays scoreless over eight innings. He struck out 11 walked two and finished the season with a record of 18-9 and a 2.44 ERA.

“Corey looked like he was on a mission, and he’s looked like that since his second start of the season,” said Cleveland Manager Terry Francona. “That was Corey Kluber at his best.”

It’s been that way for some time. In his last five starts of the season Kluber was 5-0 with a 1.12 ERA. In 40 1/3 innings in those five starts Kluber gave up 32 hits, with 54 strikeouts and 5 walks.

“Corey just had dominating stuff. He used all his pitches. He was tremendous,” said Francona.

Kluber is bidding to become the Indians’ third Cy Young Award winner in the last eight years. CC Sabathia won it in 2007 and Cliff Lee in 2008. Kluber, however, said he hasn’t thought much about his Cy Young chances.

“It’s not my call,” he said. “It would be a great compliment, but the most important thing to me tonight was that our team won.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-76

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 1-0, 3.63 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 8-6, 2.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Michael Brantley went 0-for-3 on Friday. That not only snapped Brantley’s 15-game hitting streak, it prevented Brantley from getting his 200th hit of the season. One more hit and Brantley will become the first Indians player with 200 hits since OF Kenny Lofton had 210 in 1996.

--RHP Bryan Shaw did not appear in Friday night’s game. Shaw leads the majors with 79 appearances. He needs one more to break the Indians record for most appearances in a season by a pitcher. The record is 80, set by Bobby Howry in 2005.

--C Yan Gomes, who has been the catcher for most of RHP Corey Kluber’s starts this season, is getting plenty of credit for Kluber’s Cy Young Award-caliber season. “I think he’s by far the best catcher in the league. I can’t put into words how he’s helped our staff this year,” said Kluber.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Raburn (hyperextended left knee) was hurt Sept. 13. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Sept. 19 to correct meniscus damage in the knee.

--RF Nick Swisher (sore right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on both knees Aug. 20. Manager Terry Francona said Aug. 28 that Swisher was rehabbing the knees in Los Angeles, and Swisher likely will remain there the rest of the season.

