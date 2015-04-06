Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

The Cleveland Indians’ biggest strength going into the season is their starting pitching, although the depth of that starting pitching took a couple of hits.

The first of those was the injury to veteran right-hander Gavin Floyd, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason to bring some experience to the rotation. Floyd, however, suffered a fractured elbow and could miss the entire season.

Right-hander Josh Tomlin also will start the season on the disabled list. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery on April 8 to repair his labrum and rotation cuff. Tomlin was not in the Opening Day rotation, but he was going to be at Triple-A Columbus, and would have been one of the first starters recalled should there be a need.

Right-hander Danny Salazar was expected to be in the rotation, but he had a poor spring and was optioned to Columbus.

The Opening Day rotation will be, in order, Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer, Zach McAllister and T.J. House. All but House are right-handers. It’s a rotation the Indians feel good about, but one that is not protected by the depth club officials anticipated it had at the start of camp.

Still, general manager Chris Antonetti and manager Terry Francona are optimistic that a rotation led by Kluber, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, will be the foundation of the team in 2015.

“I love the potential of our rotation. I think it has a chance to be really good,” Antonetti said.

Three key players came to camp rehabbing from offseason injuries, and two of the three appear to be back to near 100 percent. That would be second baseman Jason Kipnis and right fielder Brandon Moss. Kipnis had hand surgery and Moss hip surgery during the offseason, but both are now healthy and expected to be middle of the order hitters.

Designated hitter Nick Swisher, however, will start the season on the disabled list as he continues his rehab from double knee surgery in August of last year. Swisher only played in one major league spring training game. He is making progress, but there is no timetable for his return.

The Indians’ biggest weakness last season was their defense. They led the majors in errors. Indians officials feel that that the poor season defensively was more of a fluke than anything that required dramatic changes. So virtually the same position players who started last season, with the exception of Moss, will be at the same positions this year.

Offensively the Indians think they will be better than they were last year, especially with an expected bounce back season by Kipnis, plus the addition of Moss who averaged 28 home runs and 84 RBI per year over the last two seasons with Oakland. Kipnis was an All-Star in 2013, but his numbers dropped off dramatically in his injury-plagued 2014. Now that he is healthy again, Kipnis should be able to perform closer to his 2013 season, when he was the Indians’ best offensive player.

Left fielder Michael Brantley, who had a sensational 2014 season and finished third in the MVP voting, had a solid spring, and looks poised to have another strong season. Brantley won a Silver Slugger Award last year, and so did Yan Gomes, who has quietly established himself as one of the top all-around catchers in the majors.

The Indians’ biggest challenge in 2015 will be that the Central Division has gotten much better as well. Some feel it is the best division in baseball. So the teams within the division will probably take turns beating up on one another to the point that the division winner could have fewer than 90 wins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE WATCH: SS Francisco Lindor, 21, won’t start the season on the Indians’ big league roster, but he is expected to recalled sometime before the All-Star break, completing his meteoric rise through the system after the Indians selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2011 draft. Lindor, considered one of the top prospects in all of the minor leagues, will start the year at Triple-A Columbus, where he had only 165 at bats last year. By letting Lindor start the season at Columbus the Indians will also delay the start of his major league service time, thereby getting an extra year of control before he could become a free agent.

ON THE RISE: RHP Carlos Carrasco, whose career seemed dead in the water early in the 2014 season, rallied late in the season for such a strong and impressive finish that he will start the 2015 season as the No. 2 starter in the rotation. In Carrasco’s last 10 starts last year he had a 1.30 ERA and opposing teams hit .179 against him. In 40 appearances overall, 14 starts, he had a 2.55 ERA. He could be poised for a breakout season in 2015.

BACKSLIDING: 3B Lonnie Chisenhall made 18 errors last year and was the weakest link in the Indians’ defense, which was statistically the worst defense in the American League. Chisenhall’s defense didn’t look much better in spring training, where he made five errors. Offensively, Chisenhall hit just .227 with a .299 on base percentage from June 10 through the end of the 2014 season.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber was officially signed to a five-year contract extension Saturday. The deal includes club options for the 2020 and 2021 season. The deal is worth $38.5 million, and the option years are for $13.5 million and $14 million, ESPN reported. Kluber, who won the American League Cy Young Award last season, turns 29 next week. He posted an 18-9 record with a 2.44 ERA and 269 strikeouts last season. He was due to make $601,000 this season.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco reportedly signed a three-year extension with the Indians on Saturday. Carrasco’s extension is worth about $22 million in guaranteed money, according to FOX Sports. It also includes two club options in 2019 and 2020. Carrasco, 28, was due to make $2.34 million this season, which is his first year of arbitration eligibility. This extension buys out his remaining two arbitration years and one year of free agency.Carrasco was 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA last season. He is scheduled to start Cleveland’s second regular-season game.

--DH Nick Swisher will start the season on the DL as he continues his rehab from double knee surgery last August. Swisher only played in one major league spring training game. He will remain in Arizona with the Indians extended spring program and there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Josh Tomlin will undergo surgery on his right shoulder on April 8 and is expected to be sidelined for three to four months. The surgery will be to repair Tomlin’s labrum and rotator cuff. It’s the second setback in three years for Tomlin, who missed most of the 2013 season following Tommy John surgery.

--OF David Murphy, who got most of the playing time in right field last year, will be more of a fourth outfielder following the acquisition of OF Brandon Moss in an offseason trade with the A‘s. Both Murphy and Moss are left-handed hitters, but Moss, who averaged 28 homers per year the last two seasons with Oakland, offers more power and run production than Murphy.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whether people think we’re going to be good or don’t think we’ll be good, that doesn’t have any effect on whether we win or lose games.” -- General Manager Chris Antonetti, on the expectations for the Indians in 2015.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. RHP Corey Kluber

2. RHP Carlos Carrasco

3. RHP Trevor Bauer

4. RHP Zach McAllister

5. LHP T.J. House

The pressure will be on this group to not just be productive, but durable because the club’s starting pitching depth took three hits in spring training. Veteran right-hander Gavin Floyd (elbow) and right-hander Josh Tomlin (shoulder) had injuries that required surgery that will sideline them for most, if not all of the 2015 season. Right-hander Danny Salazar performed so poorly in spring training he was demoted to Triple-A Columbus. On the plus side, the big league rotation is anchored by Kluber, the reigning Cy Young Award winner, and each of the other four starters had solid years, with strong finishes in 2014. Carrasco in particular was very strong coming down the stretch last year, posting a 1.30 ERA in his last 10 starts. McAllister was ticketed for the bullpen until the injuries to Floyd and Tomlin. House is a very underrated strike thrower. Last year as a rookie the Indians were 7-0 in his last seven starts.

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

RHP Austin Adams

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

LHP Kyle Crockett

Nobody likes to use his bullpen more than Terry Francona, so it was no surprise the Indians opened the season with an eight-man bullpen. Shaw led the majors last year with a franchise record 80 appearances, while Allen, Atchison and Rzepczynski all appeared in 70 or more games. Crockett, the first of the 1,216 players from the 2013 June Draft to reach the majors, was very impressive as a rookie last year, going 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA in 43 appearances. Hagadone is a power lefty who was almost unhittable in spring training. Swarzak, the former Minnesota Twins reliever, was the only non-roster player to win a spot on the opening day roster.

LINEUP:

1. CF Michael Bourn

2. 2B Jason Kipnis

3. LF Michael Brantley

4. 1B Carlos Santana

5. RF Brandon Moss

6. C Yan Gomes

7. 3B Lonnie Chisenhall

8. DH David Murphy

9. SS Jose Ramirez

The Indians’ lefty-heavy lineup is a challenge for manager Terry Francona to balance. Francona admits he’s not crazy about hitting left-handers in the top three spots, but hopes that the quality of those hitters will be enough to negate the steady diet of left-handers they will likely see, especially out of the bullpen late in games. Gomes is the only true right-handed hitter in the lineup. Santana and Ramirez are switch hitters. Against left-handed pitching, right-handed hitter Ryan Raburn will start at DH in place of the left-handed hitting Murphy.

RESERVES:

C Roberto Perez

INF Mike Aviles

OF Ryan Raburn

Because the Indians are carrying an eight-man bullpen, they have just a three-man bench, but Aviles is almost like having two or three players because of his versatility. Last year he played every position in the field but first base, pitcher and catcher. The right-handed hitting Raburn will platoon with left-handed hitting David Murphy at DH on most days. The Indians feel Perez is an above-average backup catcher, both offensively and defensively, to starter Yan Gomes.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery, August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He will have shoulder surgery April 6 and is expected to miss three to four months.

--2B Zach Walters (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss at least another two weeks.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.