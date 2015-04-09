Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Despite the Detroit Tigers’ recent stretch of dominance in the American League Central and the surprising run to the 2014 American League pennant orchestrated by the Kansas City Royals, the Cleveland Indians are a trendy pick by many to win the AL Central title this season.

While left fielder Michael Brantley serves as a linchpin offensively, the hubbub surrounding the Indians largely focuses on the team’s pitching, as evidenced by the contract extensions signed by right-handers Corey Kluber on Sunday and Carlos Carrasco on Tuesday.

Kluber and Carrasco opened the season allowing a total of two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 17 over 13 2/3 combined innings against the Astros. Carrasco and four relievers combined on a four-hitter Wednesday as Cleveland beat Houston 2-0.

The Indians were a wild-card team two seasons ago, and they finished eight games over .500 in 2014, so the hype isn’t necessarily surprising. However, the competitiveness of the AL Central leaves the race wide open.

”I don’t think anybody has really paid attention to outside expectations,“ Indians manager Terry Francona said. ”The expectations of our club are always going to be high, but if you start thinking about the finish line, you’re going to miss what we’re supposed to be doing now, which was all spring getting our work done, getting ready.

“If you (focus intently on each day), things kind of have a way of taking care of themselves.”

Of course, unexpected pitfalls can undermine any contender, and right out of the gate, the Indians are dealing with injuries. Right-hander Josh Tomlin underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday, and will be lost for up to four months. Veteran outfielder Nick Swisher also is on the disabled list. How the Indians manage roster flux will tell part of the tale of their predicted season of ascendance.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen physically with people,” Francona said. “I think it’s fun for people that like baseball to follow the prognosticators, but that doesn’t impact us and how we’re going to play.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 5-8, 4.18 ERA in 2014) at Astros (RHP Asher Wojciechowski, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Michael Brantley was a late scratch due to lower back stiffness. He is day-to-day. Brantley, who finished 0-for-4 on Monday, played 156 games for the Indians last season and finished third in American League MVP voting.

--1B Carlos Santana homered on his 29th birthday, giving the Indians their first home run of the season. The last Indians player to homer on his birthday was Santana on April 8, 2012, against the Blue Jays. He hit two home runs that day and is 6-for-18 with three home runs and six RBIs in five games on his birthday.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco worked 6 1/3 shutout innings Wednesday, striking out 10 while allowing just four baserunners. It marked his fourth career double-digit strikeout game and second against the Astros, the first being his career-high 12-strikeout performance last Sept. 17. His previous double-digit strikeout game came on Sept. 27, 2014, against the Tampa Bay Rays (10 strikeouts).

--RHP Josh Tomlin underwent arthroscopic right shoulder debridement Wednesday morning at the Cleveland Clinic. The surgery went as expected, with Dr. Mark Schickendantz removing the inflammation from the AC joint of Tomlin’s shoulder. Rehabilitation is still expected to take 12 to 16 weeks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think there was everything: my fastball, curveball, changeup, slider. I feel great. I think we did a great job with (C Yan) Gomez. Before the game we went through everything, and that’s why we (were) great.” -- RHP Carlos Carrasco, on what worked well Wednesday during his strong outing in a 2-0 win over the Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Brantley (lower back stiffness) was a late scratch April 8. He is day-to-day.

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--2B Zach Walters (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Zach McAllister

LHP TJ House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

RHP Austin Adams

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

SS Jose Ramirez

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn