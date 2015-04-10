Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- If there were ever a smidgen of doubt, a moment of worry over just how effective the Cleveland Indians’ pitching staff would be without right-handers Josh Tomlin and Danny Salazar, the worries were snuffed this week at Minute Maid Park.

Behind dominating performances from right-handers Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer, the Indians took two of three games from the Astros and made a compelling case that their rotation, at least the top of it, will manage just fine despite slight modifications.

Kluber, Carrasco and Bauer combined to allow two runs on three hits and eight walks with 28 strikeouts over 19 2/3 innings in the series. Perhaps the Indians surrendered some depth with the loss of Tomlin to shoulder surgery and Salazar to his own ineffectiveness and a demotion to the minors, but given the power arms at the top of the rotation, fret is minimal.

“I think they threw the ball really well,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said, “the starters particularly.”

Both Kluber and Carrasco signed lucrative contract extensions earlier this week, so their strong starts were par for the course. If Bauer can continue to develop and pitch to his potential, the Indians will be well positioned to compete in the American League Central, at least until Tomlin returns and Salazar corrects his issues with inconsistency.

Bauer recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in the series finale, a performance that was slightly marred by his five walks. He left after six no-hit innings, and the Indians wound up losing their no-hit bid in the ninth inning on shortstop Jed Lowrie’s homer off left-hander Nick Hagadone. Cleveland won 5-1.

“I‘m really happy with my two-seam (fastball),” Bauer said. “I thought it was good. My cutter was good today, so I‘m happy with those. I threw a couple of good splits. There’s a lot of positives from today, and I’ll focus on that. The one thing I definitely need to work on is getting ahead in the count. I walked five guys today, which is just unacceptable. I walked one all spring.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-1

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 15-10, 3.44 ERA in 2014) at Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 4-7, 5.23 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Michael Brantley (lower back soreness) was held out of the starting lineup Thursday for a second consecutive game. Brantley will be examined Friday morning after the Indians return to Cleveland, and his status for the home opener Friday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers is in flux.

--RHP Trevor Bauer struck out a career-high 11 batters and held the Astros hitless over six innings. He also issued five walks and departed his no-hit bid after 111 pitches, eight shy of his career high (June 19, 2014, vs. the Los Angeles Angels). Bauer joined RHP Len Barker (May 15, 1981, vs. Toronto), RHP Dennis Eckersley (May 30, 1977, vs. California) and RHP Bob Feller (April 30, 1946 at the Yankees) as the only Indians pitchers to post a double-digit strikeout game while allowing no hits. The other three all completed their no-hitters; Barker’s was a perfect game.

--SS Jose Ramirez recorded his 20th career multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and a solo home run. Ramirez also notched his first game with multiple stolen bases, swiping second in the first and seventh innings. He scored in the seventh after drawing a walk, stealing second base and advancing on a groundout before 1B Carlos Santana delivered a fielder’s choice grounder.

--C Roberto Perez produced his seventh career multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBIs. Perez knocked in both of his runs with two outs, scoring DH Yan Gomes with a single to right field off Astros RHP Asher Wojciechowski in the second inning before adding a two-out shot off Wojciechowski in the top of the fourth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I asked (Indians bench coach Brad Mills) in the ninth, ‘If we get through this with a no-hitter, are we supposed to be excited?’ I wasn’t really sure. There’s a lot of baserunners. So that was probably the least of our thoughts. We were just trying to set up our staff and win a game and do what we think is right.” -- Manager Terry Francona, who used four pitchers as the Indians attempted to complete a no-hitter against the Astros on Thursday. A ninth-inning homer by Houston SS Jed Lowrie off LHP Nick Hagadone ended the bid for history.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Brantley (lower back stiffness) did not play April 8-9. He will be examined April 10.

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--2B Zach Walters (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Zach McAllister

LHP TJ House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

RHP Austin Adams

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

SS Jose Ramirez

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn