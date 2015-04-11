Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Just when right-hander Zach McAllister seemed to find his niche on the Indians’ pitching staff, a couple of injuries occurred, and apparently took McAllister out of his comfort zone. McAllister took most of the punishment in the Indians’ 8-4 loss to Detroit Friday.

McAllister threw 92 pitches and only made it through four innings, giving up five runs on 13 hits. It was his first start in a season in which he was expected to be a reliever. But all that changed in spring training.

Last year, McAllister was used as both a starter and a reliever, and his numbers were decidedly better out of the bullpen than in the rotation. In 15 starts, McAllister was 3-7 with a 5.67 ERA. He was moved to the bullpen and over the last six weeks of the season, he made seven relief appearances and was 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA.

McAllister went to spring training this year as one of five candidates for one spot in the Indians’ starting rotation. However, Indians officials indicated that if he failed to win that spot in the rotation, he would be kept as a reliever, one reason being McAllister is out of minor league options.

That all changed, however, during spring training when right-hander Gavin Floyd had what is potentially season-ending surgery for a fractured elbow, and right-hander Josh Tomlin had shoulder surgery that is expected to sideline him for three-to-four months. In addition to that, right-hander Danny Salazar had a terrible spring training and was demoted to Triple-A Columbus.

That created two openings in the rotation instead of one, and that resulted in the Indians deciding to open the season with McAllister in the rotation, instead of the bullpen. Friday was the first start of the season for McAllister, and it looked a lot like the starts he had last year that eventually got him moved to the bullpen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-2

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 0-1, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Brantley was back in the lineup Friday after sitting out the previous two games with stiffness in his lower back. “He was evaluated today and everything is good, but we’ll keep an eye on him,” said manager Terry Francona.

--1B/OF Jerry Sands’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus. Sands is a right-handed hitter, a commodity that is in short supply in the Indians’ lefty-heavy lineup. Manager Terry Francona said the club wanted to add a right-handed hitter because starting Saturday, the Indians will be facing left-handed starting pitchers in each of their next four games.

--RHP Austin Adams was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Adams was demoted in order to create a spot on the roster for 1B/OF Jerry Sands, whose contract was purchased from Columbus.

--RHP Josh Tomlin has been transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. He is recovering from shoulder surgery on April 8 that is expected to sideline him for three-to-four months.

--RHP Corey Kluber will face Detroit’s David Price in Saturday’s game. The matchup pits Kluber, the 2014 American League Cy Young Award winner, vs. Price, the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner. “If I was a fan, I’d buy a ticket for that one,” said manager Terry Francona.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They keep coming at you. We talk so much about the middle of their order, but when the bottom of the order is hitting like they are right now, it makes it tough. There’s no letup.” -- Manager Terry Francona, after Friday’s loss to the Tigers. In four games this season, Detroit has outscored its opponents 30-5 and outhit them 53-24.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Brantley (lower back stiffness) did not play April 8-9. He was back in the lineup April 10.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 10. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 5 retroactive to March 29. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Zach Walters (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Zach McAllister

LHP TJ House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

SS Jose Ramirez

INF Mike Aviles

1B/OF Jerry Sands

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn