Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Indians not only lost a game to the Tigers Saturday night, they also lost their catcher. In the ninth inning of the Indians’ 9-6 loss, catcher Yan Gomes suffered a moderate sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee when Detroit outfielder Rajai Davis slid hard into Gomes, who was stretching for a throw from first baseman Carlos Santana.

The Indians placed Gomes on the DL Sunday morning. He is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks. While Gomes is out, the Indians’ everyday catcher will be Roberto Perez, who has played well as Gomes’ backup in the second half of last season and early this year, hitting .281 in 89 at-bats over 31 games.

Manager Terry Francona is confident in Perez’s ability to replace Gomes in the lineup.

“We’re very fortunate,” said Francona. “Losing Gomes, that can be a season killer, but Perez can handle this. He’s strong enough to catch every day.”

In 174 at-bats at Triple-A Columbus last year prior to being recalled by the Indians, Perez was hitting .305 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs in 174 at-bats. “His batting average is not the end all and be all,” Francona said. “But the fact that he’s a threat is important because he can drive the ball out of the park.”

That doesn’t minimize the loss of Gomes, however. Prior to the start of the 2014 season, he signed a six-year, $23 million contract extension, and he responded by winning a Silver Slugger Award after leading all American League catchers in batting average (.278), OPS (.785) and extra-base hits (49) and was second in RBIs (74) and third in home runs (21). He also caught Cy Young Award winner RHP Corey Kluber and threw out 29 percent of attempted base stealers, the second-highest percentage of any American League catcher.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-4

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 0-0, 9.00 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shaun Marcum’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus. Marcum, a 13-game winner for Toronto in 2010 and for Milwaukee in 2011, has spent most of the last two years recovering from surgery to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome in 2013. He was needed to lend a hand in the Indians’ overworked bullpen.

--RHP Austin Adams was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Adams was on the Indians’ Opening Day roster but was optioned to Columbus on April 10. He was able to be recalled two days later because of an injury to C Yan Gomes, who was placed on the disabled list with a sprained knee.

--LHP Kyle Crockett was optioned to Triple-A Columbus so the Indians could bring in some reinforcements for their bullpen, which had been heavily used the last few days. “He threw three days in a row, and he had an option. That happens. This is not an indictment on his pitching,” said manager Terry Francona.

--OF Michael Brantley did not play Sunday for the second consecutive day. Brantley has only played in two of the Indians’ six games because of stiffness in his lower back, but manager Terry Francona said he doesn’t think it’s a disabled-list situation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “T.J. didn’t have a good feel for his pitches right from the beginning and he was leaving a lot of balls up.” -- Manager Terry Francona, of LHP T.J. House, who gave up six runs in 1 1/3 innings Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Brantley (lower back stiffness) did not play April 11-12. He is day-to-day.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Zach Walters (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Zach McAllister

LHP TJ House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Shaun Marcum

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

SS Jose Ramirez

INF Mike Aviles

1B/OF Jerry Sands

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn