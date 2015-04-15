Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The season is barely a week old and the Indians are having trouble just staying healthy, much less winning games. In the first inning of their 4-1 loss to the White Sox Tuesday, the Indians had another scare when right-hander Carlos Carrasco was hit in the head by a line drive.

Carrasco had to leave the game after getting hit on the jaw, near his right ear, by a line drive off the bat of White Sox outfielder Melky Cabrera, the second batter of the game. Fortunately for the Indians, it doesn’t appear that the injury was as serious as it looked at the time.

Carrasco was taken to a local hospital and was diagnosed with a bruised jaw. “The good news is he went through all the tests and there was no fracture. It’s a bruise to the jaw, and a pretty good one,” said manager Terry Francona. “We’ll check how he feels in the morning, but in the big picture, we dodged a really big bullet.”

It’s been an eventful first eight days of the season for the Indians, who have lost five of their seven games. Left fielder Michael Brantley, a Silver Slugger Award winner last year and third-place finisher in the AL MVP voting, has sat out five of the Indians’ seven games with tightness in his lower back.

Catcher Yan Gomes, also a Silver Slugger Award winner last year, is on the disabled list and expected to miss two months with sprained ligaments in his right knee. On Tuesday, the Indians got another scare when Carrasco got hit in the head. It’s not yet known when Carrasco will pitch again. But the good news following the game is that his injury wasn’t as serious as first feared.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-5

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 0-1, 6.35 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco apparently escaped serious injury Tuesday when he was hit in the side of the head by a line drive off the bat of OF Melky Cabrera in the first inning. Carrasco was removed from the game and taken to a local hospital where X-rays were negative. He was being treated for a bruised jaw, but there were no signs of a concussion or head injury. “The good news is he went through all the tests and there was no fracture. It’s a bruise to the jaw, and a pretty good one,” said manager Terry Francona. “We’ll check how he feels in the morning, but in the big picture we dodged a really big bullet.”

--RHP Shaun Marcum was designated for assignment Tuesday. Marcum was brought up from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday and pitched five innings of relief that day. But the Indians brought up C Brett Hayes from Triple-A Columbus on Monday. Room had to be made on the 40-man and 25-man rosters, and Marcum became the odd man out. “Hopefully (he clears waivers) and we can send him to Triple-A,” said manager Terry Francona.

--C Brett Hayes’ contract has been purchased from Triple-A Columbus. Hayes, who spent time at the big-league level with Kansas City the last two years, is now the backup catcher to C Roberto Perez. Perez became the starter when C Yan Gomes was placed on the DL Sunday with sprained ligaments in his knee. “He’s played in our division, so he not only knows the hitters in our league, but in our division,” said manager Terry Francona of Hayes.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin has been signed to a minor league contract. Last year, Chacin was bothered by a sore shoulder and was 1-7 with a 5.40 ERA in 11 starts with Colorado. He will initially workout with the Indians’ extended spring program in Goodyear, Ariz., and then will be added to the roster at Triple-A Columbus.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anytime you see someone laying there like that. The good news is he went through all the tests and there was no fracture. It’s a bruise to the jaw, and a pretty good one.” -- Manager Terry Francona, after RHP Carlos Carrasco apparently escaped serious injury when he was hit in the side of the head by a line drive off the bat of OF Melky Cabrera in the first inning.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (bruised jaw) was hit in the head by a line drive April 14. The Indians gave no indication after the game whether Carrasco will be placed on the disabled list.

--LF Michael Brantley (lower back stiffness) did not play April 11-14. He is day-to-day.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was playing outfield in extended spring training as of April 12. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Zach Walters (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was progressing in in-game activity at team’s Arizona complex as of April 12. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Zach McAllister

LHP TJ House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Austin Adams

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

SS Jose Ramirez

INF Mike Aviles

1B/OF Jerry Sands

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn