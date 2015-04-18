Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Michael Brantley’s return to the lineup couldn’t come at a better time for the Cleveland Indians.

Brantley, who played in just his third game of the season Friday against Minnesota at Target Field, feasted on Twins pitching last season, hitting .333 with seven doubles, two homers and 14 RBIs in 19 games against Minnesota last season.

Brantley struggled with a sore back since the middle of spring training.

“The last thing I want to do is get so overanxious to write his name in there, you make a mistake,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

Managing Brantley’s injury, which can be unpredictable, is of great importance to the Indians, a trendy pick to win the American League Central Division this season. Cleveland has struggled to a 3-6 start with Brantley in and out of the lineup early on.

“You don’t know. If it acts up on him, we’ll keep an eye on it,” Francona said. “I think with his ability to work and our medical staff to keep an eye on it, hopefully it won’t be something that crops up.”

To help in that regard, at least in the short term, Francona said Brantley won’t return to the outfield on an everyday basis.

“After sitting out a week, it gives him a chance to get back in it without staying out there for nine innings,” Francona said. “And even though he doesn’t like DHing, the trainers said pretty strongly that it would be good for him, so that’s what we’ll do.”

Brantley promptly slapped a single in his first at-bat back on Friday. He also singled again later in the game.

“I‘m sure he’s not in midseason form yet, but his presence in the lineup makes everyone better,” Francona said. “It’s nice to have him back.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 0-2, 5.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Brantley was in the starting lineup for the third time this season, batting third as the designated hitter. Brantley has been batting a sore back since spring training.

--OF Nick Swisher continues to play games in extended spring training as he recovers from offseason surgery on both knees. Swisher stole a base and made a diving catch Friday, and could be sent on a rehab assignment as soon as next week.

--RF Brandon Moss homered in the sixth inning Friday, his first home run of the season. Moss hit 25 homers last season and 30 the year before that while playing with the Oakland Athletics.

--RHP Corey Kluber pitched eight innings Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. He has allowed two runs in each of his three starts this season, but has not yet to win a game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were very fortunate. Very fortunate.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona on RHP Carlos Carrasco, who was hit in the face by a comebacker last week, sustaining only a bruised jaw. Carrasco is scheduled to start Monday against the Chicago White Sox.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Brantley (lower back stiffness) did not play April 11-16 but returned April 17.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was playing outfield in extended spring training as of April 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Zach Walters (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was progressing in in-game activity at team’s Arizona complex as of April 12. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

