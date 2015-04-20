Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Cleveland Indians lost two of three games against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field over the weekend. A great pitching performance by right-hander Danny Salazar on Saturday in a 4-2 win was definitely the highlight.

Salazar, who is scheduled to start again Friday against the Detroit Tigers, went six-plus innings and allowed just two runs while striking out 10 in his first appearance in the majors this season.

“I have things to prove,” Salazar said. “I’ve been working. This is the first game I’ve thrown (in the big leagues this season), but you can see the results. They are better than in spring training.”

Salazar had a poor spring training with an 8.18 ERA in Cactus League play, so he was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to start the season.

But after a scoreless outing in Columbus, the Indians decided to give him a start with the big club, moving Zach McAllister to the bullpen.

The results were encouraging.

“He came out and established easy velocity on his fastball,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He held it through his outing. His pitch count was elevated just because there were so many strikeouts, especially early.”

Salazar’s fastball velocity was in the mid-90s all afternoon, which got him ahead early in counts. That allowed him to work in his off-speed stuff to finish off aggressive Twins hitters.

“I was getting ahead on the hitters (early in the count) and that helped a lot,” Salazar said. “My changeup was good. (Catcher Roberto) Perez and I were on the same page and I mixed in those two pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-0, 1.50 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 0-2, 6.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Carlos Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. The homer was the second of the season for Santana and the 100th of his major league career.

--LHP T.J. House took the loss Sunday, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings of work. Despite the rough outing, House lowered his ERA from 40.50 to 14.14. The loss was the first against the Twins in his fifth career start.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco was moved back a day in the starting rotation and will now pitch Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. Carrasco was hit in the face by a comebacker in his last outing Tuesday and has a bruised jaw.

--RHP Trevor Bauer will move up and pitch on regular rest Monday against Chicago. Bauer lasted six innings and allowed two runs against the White Sox his last time out in a 4-2 victory and is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think he’s eating candy apples.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona on the state of RHP Carlos Carrasco’s jaw.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (bruised jaw) had his start moved back a day to April 21. Carrasco was hit in the face by a comebacker in his last outing April 14.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was playing outfield in extended spring training as of April 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Zach Walters (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was progressing in in-game activity at team’s Arizona complex as of April 12. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP TJ House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

SS Jose Ramirez

INF Mike Aviles

INF/OF Jerry Sands

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn