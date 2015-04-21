Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

By Brian Hedger,

CHICAGO -- It’s still early, but the Cleveland Indians’ cold start offensively has them caught in a tricky balancing act.

They don’t want to pretend it isn’t happening, but they also don’t want to panic 12 games into the season. Prior to a 4-3 loss Monday night at the Chicago White Sox, the Indians’ .212 team batting average ranked 12th among 15 teams in the American League. They were hitting .162 with runners in scoring position and less than two outs, .208 overall with runners in scoring position and had stranded 74 runners.

“I mean pretty much team-wide we haven’t gotten off to the best start,” manager Terry Francona said. “That’s where you try to balance caring and always trying to get better, but certainly not panicking. I think there’s a difference, but you do have to balance that.”

Francona said the best approach is often just monitoring the situation rather than making a bunch of knee-jerk reactionary decisions to spark a hot streak.

He used Michael Bourn as an example, after the center fielder hit .200 in the first 11 games. Francona did rest the left-handed-hitting Bourn with left-hander John Danks starting for Chicago, but it was his first game off. Bourn will soon jump right back in the lineup because Francona likes what he’s seeing from his approach at the plate.

“Watch his work,” Francona said. “I watch the way he prepares. It’s just we haven’t hit on all cylinders, and I don’t think anybody (on the roster) has, but I do like his work and his preparation. It’s been pretty awesome. When you look at a guy and they’re not hitting .300, but they’re doing things to try to do that, you’ve got to be patient.”

Staying consistent is another way to put it.

Francona was rewarded for doing just that Monday, when the Indians took a 3-0 lead against a left-handed pitcher. Prior to the game, Cleveland was hitting just .203 collectively against lefties. Designated hitter Ryan Raburn and catcher Brett Hayes each hit their first homers and left fielder Michael Brantley hit a run-scoring double with two outs.

“I think it’s very easy as a coaching staff or as a manager the first two weeks of the season to do things because it’s more glaring (when you struggle),” Francona said. “So, I think the biggest thing we can do is be consistent, just like we ask the players. Just try to be consistent.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-8

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 1-1, 2.84 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 2.84) will get back on the mound to face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday after being hit in the face with a line drive in his last start. He has a bruised jaw, but Indians manager Terry Francona said Monday that he’s fine and will have no limitations in his next start.

--CF Michael Bourn didn’t start on Monday in the Indians’ 4-3 loss at the Chicago White Sox. Bourn had started the first 11 games of the season and manager Terry Francona thought it was a good time to get him some rest with LHP John Danks starting for Chicago. Bourn is hitting .200 and has struck out 13 times in his first 45 at-bats, but Francona doesn’t think the struggles are any more concerning than those of the rest of the team.

--2B Jason Kipnis hit leadoff for the first time this season and went 0-for-4 in the Indians’ 4-3 loss Monday at the Chicago White Sox. Kipnis, who’s from Chicago and usually hits well at U.S. Cellular Field, filled in for CF Michael Bourn, who was given a game to rest. “When you turn the lineup over like that, he can drive a run in, he can get a bunt down ... he can do a lot of things,” manager Terry Francona said.

--RHP Trevor Bauer had another great start Monday on the road against the Chicago White Sox. He didn’t get the win, but left after seven innings to win for the third time in as many starts. Bauer, who’s 2-0 with a 0.95 ERA, struck out seven and struck out the side twice, all in the first four innings. He would have improved to 3-0 and beaten the White Sox for the second time in less than a week, but RHP Cody Allen allowed four runs in the ninth in Chicago’s 4-3 comeback win.

--RHP Cody Allen had another rough outing for the Indians on Monday in Chicago. Allen only got one out and allowed four runs on six hits in the Chicago White Sox’s 4-3 comeback win in their final at-bat. It’s the second time Allen has allowed four runs in a ninth inning, after letting in four April 11 in a 9-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers. “If I had that much concern, I would’ve taken him out,” manager Terry Francona said. “I thought he was going to get out of it pretty much the whole inning. That’s how much faith I have in him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He started out good. Then he made some mistakes over the plate that they hit. If I had that much concern, I would’ve taken him out. I thought he was going to get out of it pretty much the whole inning. That’s how much faith I have in him.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, of RHP Cody Allen, who allowed four runs on six hits in the ninth inning of Cleveland’s loss to the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (bruised jaw) had his start moved back a day to April 21. Carrasco was hit in the face by a comebacker in his last outing April 14. Manager Terry Francona said April 20 that Carrasco is fine and will make the start April 21.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was playing outfield in extended spring training as of April 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Zach Walters (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was progressing in in-game activity at team’s Arizona complex as of April 12. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP TJ House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

SS Jose Ramirez

INF Mike Aviles

INF/OF Jerry Sands

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn