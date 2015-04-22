Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- As the Cleveland Indians try to find their stride after a sluggish start, bouncing back from a loss in which the Indians watched a three-run, ninth-inning lead vanish can be difficult to bounce back from.

The Indians had dropped five of seven games entering Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox, including Monday night’s 4-3 setback that handed Cleveland its eighth loss in 12 games.

But this early in the season, manager Terry Francona preaches to his players that they can’t let losses -- as frustrating as they may be -- create too long of a hangover.

“You can’t come to the ballpark the next day dragging your head or your tail because that doesn’t help anybody,” Francona said Tuesday. “But there are some nights that keep you up.”

That may ring especially true for Indians closer Cody Allen, who allowed four runs and six hits in 0.1 innings of work while falling to 0-2 on the season. Despite Monday night’s late-game collapse, Francona said Allen, who had 24 saves in 2014, is as “trustworthy and dependable” as anyone in the Indians’ clubhouse.

As the Indians -- who sit in fifth place in the American League Central Division -- try to get things back on track, Francona said the last thing his team needs is chaos in the bullpen.

But given how much Francona and his players believe in the young righty, going back to Allen won’t be an issue.

”This kid has been put in every position imaginable and it’s like we tried to make it hard on him,“ Francona said, pointing back to Allen’s time in the minor leagues. ”We told him, ‘Hey -- straight out -- every time we’re in a bind, we want you to have the ball.’

“So I think he’s OK.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber (0-1, 2.49 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-1, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Nick Swisher received video evidence of where Indians manager Terry Francona believes he can get back to physically. Francona sent Swisher a clip of how the veteran was getting out of the batter’s box back in 2013. Francona said when a player is trying to attempt to come back from an injury, he’s not often the best self-evaluator of where he is and where he wants to get back to. Francona wanted to show Swisher how he “gets going in the right direction” after taking a swing rather than just taking off. Swisher will report to Triple-A Columbus April 24 when Francona hopes he can start to get closer to returning to the big-league level.

--UTIL Zach Walters will use a rehabilitation assignment to Columbus to get back to game-speed. Walters, who is recovering from a strained right oblique, is expected to see time at several positions while manager Terry Francona and his staff assess where Walters can best be utilized once he returns to the Indians. Walters is expected to start in Columbus on April 22, but is healthy and “ready to go”, according to Francona.

--UTIL Ryan Raburn continued his success against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night. Raburn, who had a pair of hits in Tuesday night’s 6-2 win, drove in his 300th career run with a two-run single. Of the 300 runs driven in, Raburn has drove in 79 against the White Sox. After singling in the pair of runs in the sixth inning, Raburn followed up with a double off the top of the wall, reminding Indians manager Terry Francona of where the veteran do-it-all was a couple of years ago. “If we can get that production from him, he’s such a big swing guy for us -- especially when we’re facing lefties.”

--RHP Carlos Carrasco threw only eight pitches in his last outing prior to Tuesday night’s 6-2 win over the White Sox. But a week after being forced out of the game after being struck in the face by a line drive, Carrasco proved effective. Carrasco not only struck out eight hitters in five innings, but he had great command of his off-speed offerings, keeping White Sox hitters off-balanced. Carrasco was originally slated to start in the series opener against Chicago on April 20, but said he didn’t mind the extra day to prepare after being struck. “You want to take care (of yourself) and so they did the right thing,” Carrasco said. “But I feel great.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll take runs however. It’s nice to string hits together get rallies going ... but we’ll take any runs we can get.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after solo home runs by 1B Carlos Santana and DH David Murphy gave the Indians an early 2-1 lead Tuesday. Cleveland went on to win 6-2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was playing outfield in extended spring training as of April 17. He will report to Triple-A Columbus April 24. Manager Terry Francona hopes he can start to get closer to returning to the big-league level.

--2B Zach Walters (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was progressing in in-game activity at team’s Arizona complex as of April 12. He will start for Triple-A Columbus on April 22.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (bruised jaw) had his start moved back a day to April 21. Carrasco was hit in the face by a comebacker in his April 14 outing.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP TJ House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

SS Jose Ramirez

INF Mike Aviles

INF/OF Jerry Sands

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn