Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- If there was a message there, it would seem Danny Salazar got it.

Cleveland left Salazar in Florida when the season began, perhaps letting him know that a poor spring training wasn’t cutting it for a pitcher with his talents.

Salazar’s talents being a fastball as big as the sun balanced by solid offspeed offerings.

He made one start in minor league camp, one start in Triple-A and then was recalled to Cleveland.

Salazar has made two starts for the Indians, winning them both, with the second being a 13-1 victory in Detroit on Friday night in which he struck out a career-best 11 batters in seven innings. He walked three and gave up six hits, the lone run off him a second-inning home run by Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos.

“When you’re up here,” Salazar said, “you don’t want to go back there again. I‘m working to be consistent right now.”

”Danny’s always had good stuff,“ Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. ”There’s just been some inconsistencies. That’s why we’re going to stay on him.

“If he can attain that level of consistency, he has a chance to be really special.”

Salazar was throwing his fastball at or above 95 mph most of the night. He was dropping curveballs on Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera most of the night.

“I‘m more aggressive now,” Salazar said. “I go pitch-by-pitch, inning-by-inning.”

Just to stay in the majors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-0, 0.95 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 3-0, 1.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer has been pitching so far this season like the ace many baseball people felt he could be. Bauer is coming off his second scoreless outing of the season in his first three starts. He has pitched five times previously against Detroit, his Saturday opponent, in his career and is 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA, going at least five innings each time.

--RF Brandon Moss loves to hit in Detroit’s Comerica Park and Friday night showed it, driving in seven runs with a pair of home runs plus a two-run double. “I don’t know why I hit well here,” Moss said. “I see the ball well. It’s a good hitting background. But they have good pitchers. I‘m trying to jump on anything I can that’s a strike. I felt like the last couple of weeks I was a bit passive. I was taking a lot of pitches I should be hitting early.” He now has played 11 games in Comerica Park, batting .465 with seven home runs and 22 RBI. “When he gets hot,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said, “there’s production that goes with it. This shows what he’s capable of. He knows he hasn’t been productive early. And when you’re new, you’re trying to impress.”

--1B/RF/DH Nick Swisher (knee surgery) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Columbus. “When we get back to Cleveland on Monday,” manager Terry Francona said, “we’ll map out a program (for his return). Swisher has not played a game for Cleveland this season following offseason knee surgery.”

--UTIL Zach Walters (right oblique) was activated off the disabled list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Walters had played two games for the Clippers as part of a rehab assignment. Walters was sort of an all-purpose player for the Indians last year and could fill that role again when he gets healthy. He was injured early in spring training.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He worked like a demon rehabbing. We thought maybe he’d be ready by Opening Day; he was ready by about the 10th day of spring training.” -- Manager Terry Francona, of RF Brandon Moss, who had a seven-RBI game in Friday’s win over the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was playing outfield in extended spring training as of April 17. He was scheduled to report to Triple-A Columbus on April 24. He could return to Cleveland within a week.

--2B Zach Walters (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was progressing in in-game activity at team’s Arizona complex as of April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 22. He was activated off the disabled list April 24 and optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (bruised jaw) had his start moved back a day to April 21. Carrasco was hit in the face by a comebacker in his April 14 outing.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP TJ House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

INF/OF Jerry Sands

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn