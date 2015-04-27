Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Bourn lost his identity with Cleveland, but Jason is still leading off for the Indians.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona announced Sunday that he was dropping center fielder Michael Bourn, the longtime leadoff hitter, from first to ninth in the batting order and bumping second baseman Jason Kipnis up to leadoff.

”I talked to him after the game (Saturday) about it,“ Francona said. ”You don’t get any satisfaction ever moving guys down in the order. I thought about it a lot. It’s not something you do lightly, especially with a veteran player.

“This isn’t a Rolodex thing, a fantasy league thing. You think about this, because they’re people.”

Bourn entered Sunday’s game in an 0-for-8 skid that had dropped his batting average to .180, thus the move putting him ninth in a batting order for the first time in his career.

It wasn’t productive, as Cleveland fell to 8-6 to the Detroit Tigers.

Bourn was 0-for-4, and is now hitting .172. Kipnis was 0-for-4 with a walk leading off, and his average fell to .225.

“There was a time when I looked at the lineup and everyone was hitting .180, so (making a lineup switch) didn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Francona said. “But some guys have started hitting. Right now, it seems like the best thing to do for our team.”

The selection of Kipnis to lead off wasn’t easy, either. Cleveland doesn’t have a traditional leadoff hitter outside of Bourn.

“I think Kipnis can hit anywhere (in the lineup),” Francona said. “For whatever time it is, I think he can help there.”

Francona considered .250-batting utility man Mike Aviles there also but noted Aviles doesn’t play every day, whereas Kipnis does.

“I don’t do things without giving them some thought,” Francona said. “I wanted to give Bourn every chance. He works so hard. As much as I didn’t want to do it, I felt it was best for the team.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-11

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 1-1, 6.75) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 0-2, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber will try to end a personal two-game losing streak Monday when he starts against Kansas City in Cleveland. He has faced the Royals nine times previously and is 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA. However, at home, Kluber is 3-0 with a 0.36 ERA against them.

--CF Michael Bourn batted in the ninth spot Sunday for the first time in his career. “I talked to him after the game (Saturday) about it,” manager Terry Francona said. “You don’t get any satisfaction ever moving guys down in the order. I thought about it a lot. It’s not something you do lightly, especially with a veteran player. This isn’t a Rolodex thing; a fantasy league thing. You think about this, because they’re people.” Bourn went hitless in four at-bats, although his speed thwarted two double-play attempts. His average fell to .172.

--2B Jason Kipnis was elevated from second to leadoff in the Cleveland batting order Sunday by manager Terry Francona. “I think he can hit anywhere,” Francona said. “For whatever time it is, he can help the team.” Kipness walked once but was hitless in four tries, and his average sank to .225.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco seemed to be dodging trouble Sunday at Detroit for most of his 4 1/3 innings. He gave up nine hits, walked two (intentionally) and was touched for five runs. “He gave up some long hits,” manager Terry Francona said. “It seemed like he was working out of trouble every inning. But it’s tough, especially against a team like them when they’re in a hitting mode.”

--DH Ryan Raburn had an RBI double and a single, but once on the bases, things didn’t go right for him. Raburn doubled home a run in the second inning but was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple. Cleveland challenged, but the call was not changed. “I can see why they didn’t overturn it,” manager Terry Francona said. “But if they had called him safe, I don’t think they would have overturned that, either.” Raburn also was tagged out in a rundown between third and home trying to score with one out on a bouncer to first base.

--RHP Trevor Bauer, scratched from a Saturday start due to illness, wasn’t able to throw Sunday. It is possible he could miss starting Tuesday when he is scheduled to pitch. “We’ll see how he is coming in Monday,” manager Terry Francona said. The Indians don’t have any other starters on hand save for RHP Zach McAllister, now working out of the bullpen.

--PH David Murphy greeted RHP Joakim Soria with a home run leading off the ninth inning Sunday. It was the first pinch home run for Cleveland since May 22, 2014, against Baltimore. Murphy was not in the starting lineup with LHP Kyle Lobstein starting for Detroit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He spins the ball. He worked in and out. Don’t forget, they have a game plan, too.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on Tigers LHP Kyle Lobstein, who pitched seven innings of three-run ball Sunday in Detroit’s 8-6 win over Cleveland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Trevor Bauer (illness) was scratched from his April 25 start. He couldn’t throw April 26, and he might not be ready to start April 28.

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was playing outfield in extended spring training as of April 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 24, and he could return to Cleveland by the end of the month.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP TJ House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

INF/OF Jerry Sands

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn