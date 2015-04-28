Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Indians can’t wait for the month of May. The month of April has been a nightmare. That nightmare continued Monday as the Indians lost to the Kansas City Royals 6-2. The loss dropped the Indians’ record to 6-12, the worst in the American League.

The Indians have lost 11 of their last 15 games. They haven’t won consecutive games since the second and third games of the season, when they beat Houston. The loss Monday to Kansas City was particularly frustrating because the Indians had more errors (3) than runs (2).

“We’re not scoring runs in bunches, so we need to pay attention to detail,” said manager Terry Francona. “Until we get going, we can’t sit around losing games until we get hot. We’ve got to win some games that are hard to win.”

The Indians have had such a dismal month of April that their Cy Young Award-winning pitcher made five starts and didn’t win any of them. Corey Kluber will exit the month of April winless. In five starts in April, Kluber was 0-3 with a 4.24 ERA.

Kluber also had a slow start last season. He was 18-9 last year, but in the month of April he was 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA. He is struggling again this April. “He’s where he was last year at this time,” said Francona. “He’s trying to get on a roll.”

Kluber’s last two starts, against division rivals the Royals and White Sox, have been particularly alarming. In those two starts, Kluber has a 7.20 ERA and opposing batters have hit .418 against him. In 12 1/3 innings, he has given up 10 runs on 23 hits.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-12

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 1-1, 5.50 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-0, 0.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nick Swisher, who underwent season-ending double knee surgery last Aug. 20, began an injury rehab with Triple-A Columbus over the weekend. “I know what I bring to the table. I’ll be excited to get back here and help these guys,” said Swisher, who, if he has no setbacks, could be activated off the DL sometime in early May.

--RHP Corey Kluber took the loss Monday and will go winless in the month of April. In five April starts, Kluber was 0-3 with a 4.24 ERA. Last year in his Cy Young Award-winning season, Kluber was 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA in April, on his way to a record of 18-9 and a 2.44 ERA. On Monday, Kluber did notch his 500th career strikeout, becoming the second-fastest pitcher in Indians history to reach that milestone. Kluber did it in 80 games. Herb Score did it in 68 games.

--RHP Trevor Bauer will start Tuesday’s game. Bauer was a late scratch from his scheduled start last Saturday in Detroit due to a case of food poisoning. Manager Terry Francona said Bauer is “good to go” Tuesday vs. the Royals.

--2B Jason Kipnis made his first error of the season Monday, a throwing error to first base in the first inning. That snapped a streak of 52 consecutive errorless games by Kipnis, dating back to Aug. 8, 2014 at New York, which was also an errant throw to first in the first inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The errors didn’t help. Especially when you’re playing a team that likes to run as much and take the extra base like they do.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after Cleveland made three errors Monday in a 6-2 loss to the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Trevor Bauer (illness) was scratched from his April 25 start. He couldn’t throw April 26, but will start April 28.

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was playing outfield in extended spring training as of April 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 24. If he has no setbacks, he could be activated sometime in early May.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP TJ House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

INF/OF Jerry Sands

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn