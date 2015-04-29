Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- April continues to slip away, and so do the Cleveland Indians, from the rest of the Central Division. Tuesday night, the Indians endured still another loss in their April to forget. This one was 11-5 to Kansas City.

The loss is the Indians’ fourth in a row and 12th in their last 16 games. Their record has tumbled to 6-13, the worst in the American League and the second worst in the major leagues, ahead of only Milwaukee.

Viewed by some at the start of the season as a team to be reckoned with in the Central Division, the Indians have been no factor at all thus far. They have won consecutive games just once, and that came in the season-opening series in Houston.

They haven’t won a home game in two weeks, and are 1-6 overall at Progressive Field. Their pitching, hitting and defense have all been spotty, and that’s reflected by their record.

“We know we’re a good team. We know we can win games, but we’re not doing it right now,” said right-hander Trevor Bauer. “Something has to change soon or it’s going to be a long season.”

Manager Terry Francona has already called one team meeting, following a 6-2 loss to Kansas City on April 27. The Indians responded by losing to the Royals 11-5 on April 28.

“We have to be strong enough now to know we’re going to have to look at the scoreboard for a while and see our record,” Francona said. “If you try to get it all back at once it looks a little daunting. But if you just take care of what’s in front of you, then you look up down the road, and if you play good baseball, it will take care of itself.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-13

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-1, 4.09 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 2-0, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer pitched six solid innings Tuesday, three days after missing a start due to a case of food poisoning. Despite still feeling weak, Bauer pitched six innings, holding the Royals to three runs on seven hits. “I was just happy to get through it without passing out on the mound,” said Bauer. “I was maybe 30 percent. I had no energy and felt light-headed from the time I started warming up. But for having nothing basically, I felt I weaved my way through it OK.”

--RHP Scott Atchison was the losing pitcher Tuesday, his first loss since Sept. 28, 2013. Atchison went 78 games without losing a game until Tuesday.

--OF Michael Brantley was 2-for-4 Tuesday as he raised his career average vs. Kansas City to .343, his highest average vs. any American League opponent. Over his last five games Brantley is hitting .500 (10-for-20).

--OF Brandon Moss hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, his team leading fourth homer of the year. The home run came off LHP Brandon Finnegan. It was the left-handed hitting Moss’ first home run off a left-hander since he hit one off Baltimore’s Wei-Yin Chen on July 19 of last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve had some inconsistencies in our pen, and that’s a hard one, because it’s guys we are counting on.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after a loss to Kansas City on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was playing outfield in extended spring training as of April 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 24. If he has no setbacks, he could be activated in early May.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP TJ House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

INF/OF Jerry Sands

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn