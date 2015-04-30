Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-5 win over Kansas City on Wednesday. One of the big blows of the game was a three-run home run by second baseman Jason Kipnis in the third inning.

It was Kipnis’ first home run of the season. It was also his first home run since July 31 of last year. He went 67 games and 265 at-bats between home runs. “It’s a nice feeling. Something I haven’t felt in a while,” said Kipnis.

The Indians’ second baseman is a key hitter in an Indians lineup that has struggled to consistently score runs this season. After being named to the American League All-Star team in 2013, Kipnis labored through an injury-plagued 2014 season in which he was bothered all year by a strained oblique.

He has gotten off to a slow start this season, hitting just .232 with one home run and seven RBIs in 20 games. Despite that, Kipnis was moved into the leadoff spot of the order, replacing center fielder Michael Bourn, who is struggling at the plate even more than Kipnis. With multiple players in slumps the Indians have had trouble winning games.

“Obviously we haven’t gotten off to a great start, and to see Detroit and Kansas City with seven guys hitting over .350, that makes it even more frustrating,” said Kipnis. “But we know how long the season is and we know we’ll get rolling eventually. We just don’t want to shoot ourselves in the foot too badly. So we have to fight and win as many games as we can now.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Daniel Norris, 1-1, 4.43 ERA) at Indians (LHP T.J. House, 0-3, 12.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jason Kipnis hit a rare home run Wednesday. How rare? It was not only Kipnis’ first home run of the season, it was his first home run since July 31 of last year. Kipnis went 67 games and 265 at-bats between home runs. “It’s a nice feeling. Something I haven’t felt in a while,” he said.

--RHP Ryan Webb’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus. Webb, who was 3-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 51 relief appearances for Baltimore last year, will attempt to bolster Cleveland’s struggling bullpen, which at the start of play Wednesday had a record of 0-4, and a 4.59 ERA, the highest bullpen ERA in the American League.

--OF Jerry Sands was leading the Indians in hitting when he was designated for assignment Wednesday in order to clear a roster spot for RHP Ryan Webb, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus. Sands was hitting a team-leading .348 (8-for-23) in nine games with the Indians.

--OF Michael Bourn was 2-for-4 Wednesday as he tries to shake a month-long slump. Bourn came into the game hitting .181, and has been moved out of his customary leadoff spot in the order. “Bournie’s not going to hit .180 all year,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s taking better swings now. He’ll heat up, but when you hit leadoff it’s a little more glaring when you’re not hitting.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, we haven’t gotten off to a great start, and to see Detroit and Kansas City with seven guys hitting over .350, that makes it even more frustrating.” -- Indians 2B Jason Kipnis, after a win over Kansas City on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was playing outfield in extended spring training as of April 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 24.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP TJ House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn